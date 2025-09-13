Borderlands 4: All Harper's Hideaway Evocarium locations

Harper's Hideaway in Borderlands 4 holds one of two Evocariums within the Coastal Bonescape region. Collecting Evocariums grants SDU (Storage Deck Upgrades) tokens that you can use to upgrade capacity for your inventory, bank, and various ammo types. To complete the collection process, you need to find three gold orbs in the area.

This guide will show you how to find and collect all three golden orbs emerging from the Evocarium and grab a few SDU points for your next upgrade.

Harper's Hideaway Evocarium location walkthrough in Borderlands 4

The beacon for the Evocarium is on the left side of the barn entrance for Harper's Hideaway. Look for three large storage containers; they are the only ones located in that direction. Climb up the stairs and use the beacon to scan the area and unveil the location of all golden orbs.

The three lasers coming from the beacon after you interact with it reveal the direction for the orbs.

First golden orb

Use the containers to get on the roof (Image via 2K)

The first is on the top of the barn building. To reach the orb, use the containers outside (on the left) of the barn and climb up the roof. Thanks to double jump, glide, and mantle, the process should not be too complex. Make your way to the orb and interact with it.

Second golden orb

Jump onto the roof using the storage container behind (Image via 2K)

The second golden orb spawns right on top of the building, which is directly in front of the barn. Getting on top of it may look tricky, but it's relatively easy if you use the storage containers behind the house. Use them to jump on the roof and collect the orb.

Third golden orb

Take a left after running out of the door (Image via 2K)

The third and final golden orb spawns on the tallest structure within the area, located on the right side of the barn. Luckily, you don’t have to climb all the way up as the orb spawns on the scaffolding. Get inside the bard and use the grapple to get on the first floor. There’s a door that will take you outside towards the orb.

Note that the area is swarming with Rippers. Defeating them first will make the run easier; otherwise, they will group up and become a nuisance.

