Borderlands 4: How to Cricket jump (super jump glitch)

If broken builds weren’t enough, Borderlands 4 players have found a new movement tech to cover long distances in seconds using the “Cricket jump”. The method requires you to have the Noisy Cricket Legendary pistol and a bit of patience, as it can take some time to learn the perfect timing for recreating the glitch. To acquire the gun, you’ll need to farm the Prospects Drill site.

If you already have the Noisy Cricket and are playing the game on PC, this guide will show you how to use this fun glitch to shoot yourself across the map.

How to Cricket jump across the map in Borderlands 4

Noisy Cricket is needed to perform the Cricket jump (Image via 2K)

As demonstrated by popular streamer Bahroo, the steps required to perform the glitch are straightforward. Once you get a hold of the perfect timing, you’ll be flying across the map in no time.

Follow these steps to perform a Cricket jump in Borderlands 4:

Head to a higher ground, preferably a place with no obstructions in the direction where you want to travel.

Turn 180 degrees to face the opposite direction and Alt+Tab out of the game window.

Alt+Tab back to the game and shoot your weapon to perform a Cricket jump.

The timing matters a lot, as shooting at the perfect time will send you flying at an astronomical speed. At the same time, if you miss the window, the speed may be much slower, or the glitch may not work at all.

Another thing to note is that you need to have the game in full-screen mode. The glitch in windowed full-screen or windowed mode did not work during our testing.

Borderlands 4 devs keeping an eye out for the Cricket jump glitch

Cricket jump may get fixed in future updates (Image via 2K)

The name of the weapon and the nature of the glitch feel almost intentional. With Noisy Cricket being the only gun that can perform the Cricket jump, it does raise a few eyebrows. However, one of the devs says that’s not the case and they are keeping an eye on this interaction.

“I’ve got my eye on this. My only worry is streaming issues or if this introduces instability. Not out to ruin people’s fun, but can’t have it cause tech issues. For now tho, not going to do anything until proven issues arise,” Graeme Timmins wrote as a response.

For the time being, there are no plans to remove the Cricket jump from the game. While we don’t expect it to last forever, it will reduce travel time significantly and eliminate the need to follow the market through a longer route.

