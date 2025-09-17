  • home icon
Borderlands 4: How to get the Butterfinger ECHO Skin

By Jason Parker
Modified Sep 17, 2025 13:02 GMT
Borderlands 4 Butterfinger Echo skin
For a limited time, US Borderlands 4 gamers can get a free Butterfinger-themed skin for the ECHO-4; here's how (Image via 2K Games)

Butterfinger has teamed up with Borderlands 4 to release a limited-edition Butterfinger ECHO Skin that you can get for free, or unlock via purchase. Unfortunately, it’s only available to players in the United States, though it’s possible that the code that comes from it will be usable for anyone. We don’t know at this point, but if we find out we’ll update this article accordingly. The tweets that reveal the drop also don’t say when the giveaway ends, but it’s likely through September 2025.

There are two methods to unlock the Butterfinger ECHO Skin for Borderlands 4: the first is to try your luck on their website and the other is to buy the Butterfinger x Madrinas Cold Brew Coffee Collector’s Box via GameStop or the Madrinas website. If you aren’t trying to spend money though, here’s what you need to do.

How to unlock the Butterfinger ECHO Skin in Borderlands 4

The way to guarantee the Butterfinger ECHO Skin in Borderlands 4 is to buy the Butterfinger x Madrinas Cold Brew Coffee Borderlands 4 Collector’s Box for $39.99. However, that’s pretty expensive if you, like me, aren’t a fan of coffee, much less cold brew coffee. However, there’s another option for you.

Sometimes, you just get lucky (Image via Butterfinger.com)
Sometimes, you just get lucky (Image via Butterfinger.com)

You can go to the Butterfinger website, give a little bit of information, and find out if you won a ECHO Skin. You can try twice a day for free (or get your friends to try too if they don’t play BL4/don’t care about the skin). Just go to the above website and complete the following steps:

  • Enter your date of birth and click Submit
  • Enter your email address and click Continue
  • Fill out your Personal Information, agree to the rules, and then verify that you are human
  • Click submit
You will know immediately if you won a code for the BL4 Butterfinger ECHO Skin. You will receive a digital code and redemption instructions within 24 hours of winning the code, so keep an eye out on your email. I won on two different email accounts, so I will make sure we test to see if an international user can use the code, or if they’re locked only to American accounts.

It’s only going to be available for a limited time, and Butterfinger hasn’t shown on any of their social media when it will end, so we assume that it will stop being available at the end of September 2025.

