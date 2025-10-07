Borderlands 4: How to get Midnight Defiance legendary Sniper Rifle

Midnight Defiance is one of the best crowd control weapons in Borderlands 4. It’s a legendary Sniper Rifle that excels in both single target damage and crowd control due to its unique perk ‘Crowd Sourced’. Additionally, it also rolls with a useful underbarrel that practically removes any recoil, making it easier to hit the target’s weak points for critical damage.

This guide will teach you how to get the Midnight Defiance legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4.

How to get the Midnight Defiance legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4?

Farming the gun requires a little luck (Image via 2K)

The Midnight Defiance was originally an exclusive weapon available only through Twitch Drops during the launch week of Borderlands 4. Watching the stream of any channel playing the game with drops enabled would progress the reward.

The developers later added the gun alongside the existing loot pool in the game. It is a random world drop, meaning you can’t target farm the weapon from a boss, which makes it much harder to get. Your best bet to get the gun to drop is to complete open-world activities with as many named enemies as possible.

Drill Sites are some of the best places to farm Midnight Defiance. We recommend locations with multiple bosses, like the Pitted Stain or The Old Scrape. If you’re also target farming legendaries, all Ripper Drill Sites across Kairos can drop some exclusive items.

Borderlands 4: Midnight Defiance unique perk 'Crowd Sourced' explained

Midnight Defiance can chain bullets among enemies (Image via 2K)

The Midnight Defiance rolls with Crowd Sourced, which allows the weapon to create additional projectiles from nearby enemies if you tag them with the gun. The new projectiles created will always target the one you are shooting at, making it one of the best bossing weapons for open-world content.

At the same time, the gun also rolls with a Jakobs perk that ricochets the initial bullet on a critical hit to target any enemy nearby. You can activate the perk by various means. The most common ones are:

Penetrator Augment knife (Image via 2K)

Using a knife with Penetrator Augment.

Hitting the enemy's weak point

Using a build based on critical hit chance.

The bullet that ricocheted off to another enemy will also count as a weapon hit, making it the second target for projectiles. This way, you can chain the unique perk and wipe an entire room within seconds. To make it even stronger, pair Midnight Defiance with a Jakobs Bounce Pass Enhancement to another ricochet bullet.

