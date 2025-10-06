Borderlands 4: All Enhancements ranked

Enhancements in Borderlands 4 are the easiest way to improve your weapon. They are manufacturer-specific perks that provide additional bonuses, either conditional or direct, if a gun has the related part. Borderlands 4 features nine manufacturers, and each of them has four Enhancements that can drop randomly. The rare one comes with a single perk, while the legendaries can have two.

Ad

However, not all Enhancements are made equal. Some provide significant improvement to the build and can even enable the workings for a few. A few others add quality of life and should not be the priority. Let’s review the rankings for each Enhancement by every manufacturer in Borderlands 4.

Note: The rankings are subjective and based on the writer's opinions.

All Atlas Enhancements in Borderlands 4: ranked

Atlas Y-Cartridge (Image via 2K)

Trauma Bond: The Best Enhancement in the bunch, it works well against single-target by improving gun damage. It also works well with those that have a low magazine size but high damage per bullet, such as snipers and Shotguns, making every shot count.

Ad

Trending

Protractor: Average Enhancement that can shine conditionally. It provides an easy way to improve damage for guns with low magazine size or high fire rate by adding a chance not to consume ammo while locked into an enemy. With a proper build, you may not even need a reload.

Sure Shot: This Enhancement shoots a tracker dart every 25 seconds, making it useful against moving or airborne enemies. However, you’ll also need to ensure that the dart hits the target for other bullets to follow, further reducing its usability.

Ad

Tracker Antenna: A good Enhancement that benefits a lot of builds by improving the fire rate. Increasing the rounds per second of a gun will directly affect its damage output. Furthermore, many builds in the game require a high fire rate weapon to stack different buffs quickly.

Atlas Enhancements rankings:

4) Sure Shot

3) Protractor

2) Tracker Antenna

1) Trauma Bond

All CoV Enhancements in Borderlands 4: ranked

CoV Ramshackler (Image via 2K)

Duct Tape: CoV weapons can easily overheat, but this Enhancement ensures they will land critical hits during that window. It’s the best enhancement when used with guns that do not break due to overheating, and can serve as the backbone of an entire build.

Ad

Smelter: Average Enhancement overall, which increases the fire rate of the weapon when past 50% heat. In theory, it will overheat guns more quickly, but you can use it with weapons like the Finnity XXX-L legendary Sniper.

Cold Open: Good Enhancement in theory that increases damage when the gun is below 50% heat, but it is conditional due to CoV parts being easy to overheat. The best use case for this perk will be weapons with a very low fire rate.

Ad

Ventilator: A Good Enhancement in practical use, which provides a 25% chance for the weapon not to consume ammo if it's above 50% heat. It can slow down the overheating process while maximizing DPS without requiring you to lift your finger off the trigger.

CoV Enhancements rankings:

4) Cold Open

3) Smelter

2) Ventilator

1) Duct Tape

All Daedalus Enhancements in Borderlands 4: ranked

Daedalus Stockpiler (Image via 2K)

Bullet Fabricator: Best Enhancement for weapons that have a long reload time. The perk grants a 40% chance to reload the magazine on each kill, making it handy when dealing with hordes of enemies. It can also help retain buffs that reset on reload.

Ad

Accelerator: Average Enhancement that improves fire rate by 1% for each bullet fired and stacks up to 50. While it sounds nice, many weapons in Borderlands 4 have much smaller magazines, which may limit the full potential of this perk.

Stockpiler: A good Enhancement for gaining additional damage with Shotguns or weapons that are running low on ammo. Upon reloading, it can provide up to 25% damage to the gun, but the final number will depend on the number of bullets in reserve.

Ad

Backup Plan: A decent QoL Enhancement that reloads your gun slowly over time. This perk will not be active if the reserves are empty and may take a while to refill the magazine. While it can work with guns like the T.K's Wave, a regular reload will be much faster in cases where weapons have larger magazines.

Daedalus Enhancements rankings:

4) Backup Plan

3) Accelerator

2) Stockpiler

1) Bullet Fabricator

All Jakobs Enhancements in Borderlands 4: ranked

Jakobs Hawkeye (Image via 2K)

Bounce Pass: The best Enhancement that works well with all weapons that can reliably trigger Ricochet. Being able to take down an additional enemy with each shot will significantly reduce the time required to take down multiple enemies, even when you don’t have a proper crowd control build.

Ad

Piercer: Good Enhancement for crit-based builds in Borderlands 4, as it can improve the chance of your gun dealing a critical hit by 20%. Having this bonus can free up passive points for other perks.

Leaper: A Decent Enhancement for builds that aren’t targeting critical hits and works well with Shotguns. It provides a 40% chance for your non-crit hits to Ricochet off of enemies, meaning you won’t need to target the weak points and potentially miss bullets.

Ad

Sequencer: An average Enhancement that can grant stacking damage up to 40% with each critical hit. To make full use of it, you’ll need a heavy investment in crit-based build or use precision weapons like Snipers, making the build depend on character skills.

Jakobs Enhancements rankings:

4) Sequencer

3) Leaper

2) Piercer

1) Bounce Pass

All Order Enhancements in Borderlands 4: ranked

Order Celeritas (Image via 2K)

Power Shot: The best Enhancement you can get for Snipers with Order parts, as it provides an additional 30% damage to fully charged shots.

Ad

Muzzle Brake: Average Enhancement that improves the accuracy and Burst Fire Speed of a fully charged Order gun in Borderlands 4. The stats are not as popular, making the perk conditional. However, an improved burst fire can enable you to charge the next shot more quickly.

Free Charger: A good Enhancement that provides a 30% chance to cut down the ammo cost and recharge time for burst shots. The bonus applies to all burst shots, meaning on paper, the effect can chain and make all your shots free.

Ad

Ammo Generator: A QoL Enhancement that refills your gun’s magazine slowly over time. The only use of this perk is when you are exploring and occasionally engaging in fights, or have a low fire rate. A regular reload will be significantly faster for weapons with a large magazine capacity. The perk will also deactivate if there is no ammo in reserve or if you aren’t holding the gun.

Order Enhancements rankings:

Ad

4) Ammo Generator

3) Muzzle Brake

2) Free Charger

1) Power Shot

All Ripper Enhancements in Borderlands 4: ranked

Ripper Slammer (Image via 2K)

Freeloader: This Enhancement provides a 30% chance to refill an empty magazine. Guns with long reloads can benefit the most out of this perk, but it counts as a QoL due to low activation chance. A manual reload is likely required most of the time.

Ad

Hard Charger: At the cost of a 30% increase in charged time, getting a 25% damage buff is a good deal in this Enhancement. In most cases, the charge time difference with or without the perk is barely noticeable across all Ripper weapons in the game.

High Roller: The best Enhancement if a weapon has a large magazine size, as the perk increases the damage by +2% for each consecutive shot fired, for a maximum of 25 stacks. It provides a damage boost of 50% making it useful with weapons like the Kaoson SMG.

Ad

Short Circuit: A decent choice if you want a significant increase in the fire rate of a weapon on reload. However, the Enhancement only has a 30% activation chance, making it a QoL option rather than a permanent choice.

Ripper Enhancements rankings:

4) Freeloader

3) Short Circuit

2) Hard Charger

1) High Roller

All Tediore Enhancements in Borderlands 4: ranked

Tediore Valuepalooza (Image via 2K)

Digi-Divider: This Enhancement adds a +50% chance to spawn an additional Projectile when reloading a Tediore weapon in Borderlands 4. While it works well against smaller targets, bosses have a much larger health pool, and an additional projectile doesn’t do much damage.

Ad

Banger: With the Enhancement active, Tediore guns in Borderlands 4 deal increased damage on reload based on 50% of the maximum loaded. Although conditional, guns with larger magazines will help add extra damage to the explosions when you reload.

Recycler: The best Enhancement to use with Tediore weapons in Borderlands 4. This perk helps you retain 50% of the ammo on reload and synergizes well with guns that already have a low ammo count, such as shotguns.

Ad

Extend-a-Friend: An Enhancement that increases the lifetime of thrown turrets by 50%. The idea sounds great on paper, but the practical application is not as impressive. Although nice to have some around, the turrets don’t deal as much damage.

Tediore Enhancements rankings:

4) Digi-Divider

3) Extend-a-Friend

2) Banger

1) Recycler

All Torgue Enhancements in Borderlands 4: ranked

Torgue Pounder (Image via 2K)

Boompuppy: A good Enhancement that calls down a missile barrage on nearby enemies if you get a kill with a weapon. While the damage is good and can be an excellent tool for clearing troops, it becomes useless when fighting a strong enemy or a boss.

Ad

Head Ringer: An excellent Enhancement for adding a permanent 25% damage increase and 100% explosion radius to your weapons. Since all Torgue rounds explode one way or the other, it is one of the best perks you can have equipped.

Explosi-ception: If you enjoy using Kaoson SMG or weapons with Tourge sticky magazine, this is one of the best Enhancements you can have. It adds 50% of the gun damage to the initial bullet impacts, which do not require any activation condition.

Ad

Air Burst: If you’re constantly missing shots on a moving target or an airborne enemy, this Enhancement explodes the projectiles you shoot while in target proximity. Apart from this, there are no other benefits from using this perk, making it purely QoL.

Torgue Enhancements rankings:

4) Air Burst

3) Boompuppy

2) Explosi-ception

1) Head Ringer

All Vladof Enhancements in Borderlands 4: ranked

Vladof Hero of Labor (Image via 2K)

Underdog: Despite the name, this Enhancement is actually good and increases underbarrel (alt-fire) damage by 50%. Weapons with some powerful alt-fire modes, like Laser Strike or Rockets, can deal even more damage simply by having this perk active.

Ad

Bullet Hose: An average Enhancement when it comes to usability, the Bullet Hose can improve DPS per magazine by adding additional projectiles per shot. However, it only has a trigger rate of 30%. The perk only shines on weapons with a high fire rate or a large magazine size.

Box Magazine: Unconditional buffs are always one of the best options to go for, and this Enhancement adds 20% fire rate and magazine size to weapons. It’s a great perk that benefits all guns with a Vladof part in Borderlands 4.

Ad

Bottom Feeder: Sometimes it’s more fun to use the alt-fire of a gun more than the regular fire. However, it goes on cooldown after each use. This Enhancement reduces the wait time required to re-activate the underbarrel, making it a good perk for having fun.

Vladof Enhancements rankings:

4) Bullet Hose

3) Bottom Feeder

2) Underdog

1) Box Magazine

Note that the legendary Enhancements can have two perks active, allowing you to use the ones that complement each other and the build. A few of those that are bad alone can pair well with others.

Ad

Check out other Borderlands 4 guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More