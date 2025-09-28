Borderlands 4: How to get Kaoson legendary SMG

Kaoson in Borderlands 4 is a returning weapon and one of the strongest legendary SMGs in the game. Apart from the design, there are a few changes to the weapon itself: for instance, it now deals kinetic damage instead of elemental. The gun shoots sticky grenades that deal double damage to enemies, with the first damage instance occurring on impact and the second one on a delayed explosion.

You can farm the Kaoson relatively early in the game if you choose to go to the Terminus Range after defeating Idolator Sol. This guide will show you where to farm the Kaoson legendary SMG in Borderlands 4.

How to farm Kaoson in Borderlands 4

Defeat Orgio for a chance to get Kaoson (Image via 2K)

To acquire the Kaoson SMG, you’ll need to unlock the Vault within Terminus Range and defeat Primordial Guardian Origo. It’s a massive mech bird that you fight on a frozen arena at the end of the Vault. Origo’s attack patterns often change based on the element it is using.

During the fight, it will swap between Cryo and Incendiary status. Keep an eye on its mohawk as it changes color based on the element it uses. Additionally, the arena is littered with air pockets, which you can use to float if there are too many AoE effects on the ground or to avoid an attack.

Try to get at least 3% explosion damage on the weapon (Image via 2K)

The weapon can take a while to acquire, as you may want to look for the god roll, which will be viable for the long term during the early game. After you defeat the boss, a portal will take you back to the starting point with Moxxi’s Big Encore for a rerun.

Borderlands 4 Kaoson SMG unique effect and stats

The Kaoson is a Vladof weapon, but features parts from different manufacturers that work in its favor. Here is everything you need to know about its perks and stats.

Atlas Underbarrel

While using the alt-fire mode, the gun fires tracking grenades to mark enemies. Any bullet you shoot for the next eight seconds will home in on the marked targets. Bullets from Kaoson have travel time, and it's easy to miss if you’re too far away, making this perk very useful.

Torque sticky magazine

This perk turns all the bullets into Gyrojets that stick to an enemy and detonate when you reload the weapon or change the weapon mode. Each explosion increases the damage by up to 2% to 4%, depending on the roll you have.

Stats at Level 50

Kaoson stats (Image via 2K)

Here are the stats for the Kaoson at Level 50:

Damage: 716x2

Accuracy: 85%

Reload time: 1.5 seconds

Fire rate: 7.9/second

Magazine size: 33

While Kaoson always drops with the same two perks, the base stats can vary. The best drop to farm is one that provides a 4% damage increase per explosion, along with a larger magazine size.

