Borderlands 4 C4SH: Everything known about the upcoming Vault Hunter

Revealed at the Tokyo Game Show 2025, Borderlands 4 C4SH will mark the debut of the first DLC Vault Hunter coming to Gearbox Software's popular action RPG. Featuring a unique luck-based kit, this Vault Hunter has definitely sparked the interest of the entire BL4 community, and for the right reasons.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the upcoming Vault Hunter in Borderlands 4. Read below to know more. Who is C4SH in Borderlands 4? Background and kit explainedC4SH in Borderlands 4 is a drifter who spent most of his life as a casino-dealing bot. Chasing the highs of breaking cursed eldritch artifacts, C4SH excels in bending odds in his favor. Like all other Vault Hunters in the game, he gets access to three Action Skills that are limited to him. Like his unpredictable, chance-based lifestyle of breaking down cursed artifacts, C4SH's abilities also happen to be quite erratic. His skills are all unpredictable and are chance-based. You could very well be the strongest player on the field, or if the cards had it, the weakest in the bunch.That said, this high-risk, high-reward playstyle is definitely appetizing for many, and the introduction of this new Vault Hunter is quite highly anticipated by the community. Check out: BL4: Phosphenes (Shiny Legendaries) explainedHow to get C4SH in Borderlands 4?Getting your hands on the brand-new Vault Hunter is quite easy. There are two ways you can unlock C4SH in Borderlands 4, they are:1) Buying the Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe EditionThe simplest way to unlock the brand-new character is to purchase the BL4 Super Deluxe Edition. This edition of the title currently costs $129.99, or the equivalent value in a player's local currency. With this version of the game, you can not only get your hands on the upcoming DLC Vault Hunter and the base game, but also the following benefits:Pre-order bonusesVault Hunter Pack with two playable charactersNew Story missionsFuture map regions Firehawk's Fury weapon skinBounty Pack BundleOrnate Order Pack with skins, heads, and bodies2) Buying the Vault Hunter packAlternatively, if you want just to get C4SH and other future DLC Vault Hunters, you can get your hands on the Vault Hunter pack to achieve that outcome. The Vault Hunter Pack, priced at $49.99, also guarantees the Ornate Order Pack, which provides access to 12 premium and unique Vault Hunter skins.3) Buying the Story PackIf you just want access to C4SH and the upcoming DLC story content, you can simply purchase the Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned Story Pack as it goes live in the first quarter of 2026. That's everything that you need to know about C4SH in BL4.