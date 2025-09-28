Borderlands 4: How to get Plasma Coil legendary SMG

Borderlands 4 features some returning weapons, and the Plasma Coil is one of those. It’s a legendary SMG that shoots elemental bursts. Being a Maliwan weapon, it can switch between one of two element options, so finding the one you require for a build can take some time. Moreover, it is something that you can only acquire at the end of the campaign.
The gun deals a significant amount of damage by itself and synergizes well with a lot of element-based builds. This guide will show you where to farm the Plasma Coil legendary SMG in Borderlands 4.
How to farm Plasma Coil in Borderlands 4
The Plasma Coil legendary SMG is a boss drop, meaning you can target farm the item in-game. However, you will need to complete the story campaign. The gun drops as one of the rewards for defeating the Timekeeper within the Upper Dominion.
To reach the arena, follow the ‘Timekeeper’s Order’ main quest. Reaching the boss isn’t enough, as you need to do it twice. The first one is his regular form, after which you’ll fight the Guardian Timekeeper. During the fight, you’ll face various AoE attacks, including the one where the boss will turn the entire arena into Shocked ground.
Use the grapple to climb onto temporary platforms in the air and avoid damage. If you’ve completed the campaign and defeated the boss, you may need to fight him again a few times, as the Plasma Coil isn’t a guaranteed drop.
Use Moxxi’s Big Encore to repeat the boss fight until you get the gun. Additionally, don’t forget to open the four red chests, as they also have a chance to drop the weapon you’re looking for.
Borderlands 4 Plasma Coil unique effect and stats
The Plasma Coil, manufactured by Maliwan, can drop with different elemental affinities. While the unique perk, Superheated, sounds interesting, there are no details about what it does.
Here are the stats and other details regarding the weapon.
Maliwan elmental sawap
As mentioned, the Plasma Coil comes with two different elements. One of them will always be radiation, making the weapon ideal for Harlowe’s Radiation build. The other options include Shock, Incendiary, Corrosive, and Cold.
Stats at Level 50
Here are the stats for the Plasma Coil at Level 50:
- Damage: 1,185
- Accuracy: 86%
- Reload time: 1.6 seconds
- Fire rate: 9.1/second
- Magazine size: 56
The reload time, accuracy, and magazine size can vary for each drop, resulting in different damage numbers. If you’re looking for the best roll, try to find one with a larger magazine size and better reload time.
