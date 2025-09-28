Borderlands 4: How to get Finnity XXX-L legendary Sniper Rifle

The Finnity XXX-L legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4 is something Mordecai would have loved using against foes. This particular weapon comes from Vladof and has some incredible (albeit weird) perks that will change how you fight opponents.
Getting the Finnity XXX-L legendary Sniper Rifle is going to be a bit of a grind, but it will be worth the effort. However, since you will need to use Moxxi's Big Encore, you may want to keep this grind for the end-game phase of your playthrough.
How to get Finnity XXX-L legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4
To get the Finnity XXX-L legendary Sniper Rifle, you will first have to progress to the Terminus Range Region of Kairos. This will take some time, so don't rush things. Play Main and Side Missions to ensure you're at least level 35+ before trying to acquire this piece of Legendary gear.
Once in the Terminus Range, you will need to clear out the Drill Sight called "The Lowering March." It is located north, past the bridge from the Stoneblood Forest Fast-Travel Station. Once you're at the end of The Lowering March, you will encounter a boss called The Battle Wagon.
Upon defeating this boss, you stand a chance to get the XXX-L legendary Sniper Rifle. Keep in mind that drops are based on RNG, so you may not get it on the first try. However, if you are interested in getting the weapon, you can always make use of Moxxi's Big Encore to try your luck again.
What makes obtaining the Finnity XXX-L legendary Sniper Rifle worth the effort?
The only reason to get this weapon is the fact that it can be used liberally, without concerns for ammo. It's Legendary perk "Pipin' Hot Barrels" ensures the weapon does not consume ammo when Overheating.
In a long, drawn-out fight, this will make it easier for you to use the weapon to inflict a lot of damage on enemies. With high DPS, it's a weapon worth having with you at all times. If you've collected enough SDU (Storage Deck Upgrade) Tokens to max out your ammo capacity, in theory, you could use the Finnity XXX-L legendary Sniper Rifle in every situation.
