Borderlands 4: How to unlock Deathright Silo

The Deathright Silo in Borderlands 4 is located in The Low Leys in the Terminus Range. Getting to the Silo will not be easy, given the landscape, but if you're looking to acquire SDU (Storage Deck Upgrade) Tokens, this is one way to do it. There won't be many enemies to deal with on the way to the Deathright Silo, but you will need some slick moves to get to the location.

That said, here's how to get to and unlock the Deathright Silo in Borderlands 4.

Where to find the Deathright Silo in Borderlands 4

Pass the frozen waterfall to find the first crossing (Image via 2K | YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

As mentioned, the Deathright Silo is located in the Terminus Range towards the northern part of the main region. Substation Canonary (sub-region) is your starting point. Look for the frozen waterfall, and start making your way up the hill. This will be your starting point.

Grapple to get across (Image via 2K | YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Keep going up the slope until you cross the frozen waterfall and see a grapple point. You will have to walk quite a bit to reach it. Grapple and make your way atop the hill, walk past the structure (keep to the left), and keep walking until you reach a ledge.

Glide to the other side! (Image via 2K | YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Once at the ledge, jump and glide towards a metal wall that will be on the far side of the ridge. Try not to botch the landing, or else you will have to start over again. Once atop the ridge, move forward until you see a ramp.

Glide across the last chasm and scale the walls (Image via 2K | YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Jump off of it and glide to the other side, and start scaling up until you reach the Kratch Nest. Kill or ignore them and make your way to the structure at the very end of the pathway.

How to unlock Deathright Silo in Borderlands 4

Deathright Silo on the map (Image via 2K | YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Once you're inside the structure, activate the terminal, and you will have unlocked the Deathright Silo. This will give you an additional Fast-Travel point to make use of while exploring Kairos. Keep in mind that getting to this Silo will take some trial and error if you're not familiar with mobility, but it will be worth the time and effort.

