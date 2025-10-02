Borderlands 4 update today: Big buffs to all Vault Hunters (October 2 patch)

Borderlands 4 just rolled out its first-ever balance patch today, and as promised by the devs before, this one's all about upliftment rather than swinging the nerf-hammer. Specifically, it's a series of huge buffs to Amon across the board, as he was the de-facto weakest Vault Hunter in this outing. Meanwhile, all the off-meta trees also got buffs (some of them meaningful, but some of them just token bumps in my opinion).

Ad

For those who are wondering about the crit knive nerfs, those are basically confirmed to be comign soon. It's most likely going to be aimed at the patch coming next thursday, so you have one more week to enjoy your Penetrator knife Bloodletting build. As Gearbox explained in the patch blog post today:

"Looking to the future, we're investigating stats and behaviors on Class Mods, Rep Kits, Shields, and Firmware to make sure they are providing avenues to greater build diversity. We are also planning to fix a number of unintended interactions. These exploits prevent us from creating meaningful build diversity as they trivialize content that is otherwise meant to challenge players."

Ad

Trending

At any rate, the buffs included in today's BL4 update should open up some new passageways you can pivot your build into, if you've been leaning too much on that Penetrator Augment to mow down bosses. Here's everything important in the latest Borderlands 4 patch notes.

Note that in addition to all of this, today's patch doubles as the weekly content reset.

Every Vault Hunter balance change in today's Borderlands 4 patch (October 2, 2025)

Harlowe got some stasis buffs, too (Image via 2K)

Harlowe

Ad

Action Skills - Zero-Point

Stasis Slam Damage increased by 30%

Stasis Immune Damage increased by 14.7%

Rafa

Action Skills – APOPHIS Lance

Increased Damage by 10%

Capstones – People Person

Project: Raiju Damage now scales by 12% per second, up from 10%

Damage now scales by 12% per second, up from 10% Project: Basilisk Damage increased by 15%

Damage increased by 15% Project: Basilisk Hazard Damage increased by 25%

Hazard Damage increased by 25% Project: Gorgon Damage increased by 17%

Passives – People Person

El Catrín

Critical Hit Damage increased to 8% from 7% per point

Bonus Shock Damage increased to 8% from 7% per point

Per My Last

Double Damage Chance increased to 6% from 5% per point

Ad

Action Skills – Arc-Knives

Melee Attack Damage increased by 12%

increased by 12% Dash Damage increased by 5%

Passives – This Year’s Gimmick

Handshake Deal

Melee Damage increased to 9% from 7% per point

To the Last

Skill Damage increased to 8% from 6% per point

increased to 8% from 6% per point El Paragus

Splash Damage increased to 9% from 7% per point

Liquidation

Damage increased by 50%

Collaborative Ignition

Bonus Damage increased to 8% from 6% per point

Sinergia

Duration increased to 14 seconds from 12 seconds

Melee Damage increased to 4% from 3% per point

Empuje

Action Skill Duration increased to 7% from 6% per point

Vex

Action Skills – Incarnate

Ad

Phase Explosion Damage increased by 16.6%

Eldritch Blast Damage increased by 9.5%

Augments – Vexcalation

Energy Vampire Damage increased by 25%

Capstones – Vexcalation

Heartpiercer Damage increased by 22%

Damage increased by 22% Desecration Hazard Damage increased by 50%

Hazard Damage increased by 50% Desecration Airborne Burst Damage increased by 48%

Airborne Burst Damage increased by 48% Geistwave Damage increased by 41%

Passives – Vexcalation

Radiant Attunement now deals 7% Splash Damage, up from 6% per point

now deals 7% Splash Damage, up from 6% per point Dreadlight Hazard Damage increased by 100%

Hazard Damage increased by 100% Ars Arcana now increases Skill Damage by 9% from 8% per point

Action Skills – Phase Phamiliar

Trouble Health increased by 10%

Trouble Damage increased by 21.9%

Ad

Augments – Here Comes Trouble

Violent Outburst Damage increased by 12.5%

Damage increased by 12.5% Vorpal Fang Damage increased by 34%

Capstones – Here Comes Trouble

Trouble Bubble Damage increased by 33%

Passives – Here Comes Trouble

Blood is Magic now increases Action Skill Damage by 8% from 7% per point

now increases Action Skill Damage by 8% from 7% per point Claw and Bang now increases Melee Damage by 8% from 6% per point

Passives – The Fourth Seal

Fell Inscriptions Melee Damage increased to 7% from 6% per point

Melee Damage increased to 7% from 6% per point Recurrence now increases Melee Damage by 0.2% per stack from 0.16% per point

now increases Melee Damage by 0.2% per stack from 0.16% per point Haruspex Phase Dagger Damage increased by 11.7%

Ad

Amon

Action Skills – Scourge

Scourge has had its Maximum Vengeance increased by 50%, making it able to absorb more damage and deal more damage with Forgewhip when consumed.

has had its Maximum Vengeance increased by 50%, making it able to absorb more damage and deal more damage with Forgewhip when consumed. Forgewhip Damage has increased by 27%

Augments – Vengeance

Blastchill Damage increased by 45%

Damage increased by 45% Molten Rebuke Damage increased by 86%

Damage increased by 86% Eternal Winter Massive Forgewave Damage increased by 100%

Massive Forgewave Damage increased by 100% Stormlance Damage increased by 52%

Damage increased by 52% Stormlance Detonation Damage increased by 10%

Capstones – Vengeance

Glacial Rapture Capstone now has a 60 second cooldown, down from 70 seconds

Capstone now has a 60 second cooldown, down from 70 seconds Glacial Rapture Forgewhip Damage increased by 16%

Forgewhip Damage increased by 16% Glacial Rapture Fissure Damage increased by 41%

Fissure Damage increased by 41% Wrathfall Damage increased by 46%

Ad

Passives – Vengeance

Scorched Kairos now increases Ordnance Damage by 6%, up from 5% per point

now increases Ordnance Damage by 6%, up from 5% per point Battleborn now increases Gun Damage by 4%, up from 3% per point

now increases Gun Damage by 4%, up from 3% per point Scar Tissue now increases Maximum Health and Rep Kit healing by 9%, up from 8% per point

now increases Maximum Health and Rep Kit healing by 9%, up from 8% per point Eternal now increases Action Skill Duration by 5%, up from 4% per point

now increases Action Skill Duration by 5%, up from 4% per point Worldbreaker Damage increased by 50%

Damage increased by 50% Winter’s Kiss now increases Damage Dealt by 10%, up from 8% per point

now increases Damage Dealt by 10%, up from 8% per point Strike The Anvil now deals 15% of the Damage Dealt, up from 12% per point

Ad

Action Skills – Crucible

Forgeaxe Damage increased by 12%

Double-Edge’s Twinned Forge Axe Damage increased by 10%

Augments – Cybernetics

Axe and Stones Action Skill Cooldown restoration increased to 40% from 33%

Action Skill Cooldown restoration increased to 40% from 33% Axe and Stones Action Skill Ordnance restoration increased to 40% from 33%

Action Skill Ordnance restoration increased to 40% from 33% Endless War Gun Damage Taken increased to 20% from 15% per Prime stack

Gun Damage Taken increased to 20% from 15% per Prime stack Hour of the Hammer Forgehammer Damage increased by 14%

Forgehammer Damage increased by 14% Blade Tempest Forgesword damage increased by 13%

Forgesword damage increased by 13% Blade Tempest Forgesword Detonation damage increased by 4%

Capstones – Cybernetics

Snowmaul Damage increased by 38%

Damage increased by 38% Storm Surge impact damage increased by 10%

impact damage increased by 10% Storm Surge Forgestorm damage increased by 60%

Forgestorm damage increased by 60% Conflangarang Capstone’s Fire Trail Damage increased by 100%

Ad

Passives – Cybernetics

Gathering Storm now increases Elemental Damage by 3% per stack, up from 2% per point

now increases Elemental Damage by 3% per stack, up from 2% per point Executioner now increases Critical Hit Damage by 4%, up from 3% per point

now increases Critical Hit Damage by 4%, up from 3% per point Destruction Engine now increases Forge Skill Damage by 6%, up from 5% per point

now increases Forge Skill Damage by 6%, up from 5% per point Destruction Engine now increases Detonation Damage by 8%, up from 6% per point

now increases Detonation Damage by 8%, up from 6% per point Tempered Pyre Forge Axe Damage increased by 19%

Forge Axe Damage increased by 19% Tempered Ice Forge Hammer Damage increased by 18%

Forge Hammer Damage increased by 18% Masterwork now increases Forgedrone’s Damage by 10%, from 7% per point

now increases Forgedrone’s Damage by 10%, from 7% per point Masterwork now increases Forgedrone’s Duration by 8%, from 5% per point

now increases Forgedrone’s Duration by 8%, from 5% per point Tempered Lightning Forge Sword Damage increased by 13%

Forge Sword Damage increased by 13% Lightning Rod Elemental Bolt now deals 40% of the Damage Dealt, up from 30% per point

Elemental Bolt now deals 40% of the Damage Dealt, up from 30% per point Escalation now increases Forgedrone’s Attack Speed and Movement Speed by 5%, up from 3%, per point

now increases Forgedrone’s Attack Speed and Movement Speed by 5%, up from 3%, per point Honed Point now increases Forgedrone’s Critical Hit Chance by 5%, up from 4% per point

now increases Forgedrone’s Critical Hit Chance by 5%, up from 4% per point Heat Exchange now increases Cryo and Incendiary Damage by 8%, up from 7% per point

Ad

Action Skills – Onslaughter

Onslaughter Shield Regeneration increased to 15% per second, from 10%

Onslaughter Rocket Punch Damage increased by 78%

Molten Slam now has a 60 second cooldown, from 80 seconds

Molten Slam Damage increased by 50%

Augments – Calamity

Fellfrost Damage increased by 71%

Damage increased by 71% Fulminating Fist damage increased by 69%

Capstones – Calamity

Hoarcleave now has a 55 second cooldown, from 65 seconds

now has a 55 second cooldown, from 65 seconds Hoarcleave damage increased by 11%

damage increased by 11% Hoarcleave Detonation damage increased by 18%

Detonation damage increased by 18% Molten Roil now has a 70 second cooldown, from 80 seconds

now has a 70 second cooldown, from 80 seconds Stormcutter now has a 65 second cooldown, from 75 seconds

now has a 65 second cooldown, from 75 seconds Stormcutter Damage increased by 65%

Ad

Passives – Calamity

Heavy Plate now increases Maximum Shield Capacity by 7%, up from 6% per point

now increases Maximum Shield Capacity by 7%, up from 6% per point Wield The Storm now increases Status Effect Damage and Status Effect Duration by 7%, from 6% per point

now increases Status Effect Damage and Status Effect Duration by 7%, from 6% per point Tritanium Knuckles now increases Melee Damage by 8%, up from 7% per point

now increases Melee Damage by 8%, up from 7% per point Tritanium Knuckles now increased Skill Damage by 4%, up from 3% per point

now increased Skill Damage by 4%, up from 3% per point Harbinger now increases Melee Damage by 2% per stack, up from 1% per point

now increases Melee Damage by 2% per stack, up from 1% per point Mortal Flare Damage increased by 22%

Damage increased by 22% Judgment now increases Melee damage by 10%, up from 8% per point

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More