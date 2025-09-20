  • home icon
Borderlands 4 weekly reset time (and all weekly content)

By Jason Parker
Modified Sep 20, 2025 11:36 GMT
Borderlands 4 weekly reset weekly content
Borderlands 4 has a selection of content that features a weekly reset; but what is the weekly content, and when does it start over? (Image via 2K Games)

Borderlands 4 has a weekly reset for its various weekly content offerings for players who have completed the main game at least once. Similar to Destiny 2, it has an incredible vendor (vending machine) to purchase powerful gear, multiple difficulty levels to unlock like Diablo 4, as well as deadly bosses to take on rematches with. However, if you aren’t sure when this content resets, you could wind up wasting valuable time.

As long as you’ve completed the main story missions in Borderlands 4, you should have access to all of this great, challenging content. Here’s when the weekly reset triggers in BL4, as well as the content that will be available to you.

What is Borderlands 4’s weekly reset time?

The Borderlands 4 weekly reset time is 9 pm PDT on Thursdays, which of course, is different for other parts of the world. Below, you can see the various regions, and what time the reset will trigger for you:

America

  • PDT: 9 pm, Thursday
  • MDT: 10pm, Thursday
  • CDT: 11pm, Thursday
  • EDT: 12am, Friday

Europe

  • WET: 5am, Friday
  • CET: 6am, Friday
  • EET: 7am, Friday

Asia

  • IST: 9:30am, Friday
  • PT: 12pm, Friday
  • JST: 1pm, Friday
  • KST: 1pm, Friday

When this time hits in-game, the content weekly reset will trigger, and BL4 players will be able to hunt down the weekly content at their leisure once again.

What weekly content is available in Borderlands 4?

You can see the Black Market Vending Machine on the map, once you&#039;ve found it (Image via 2K Games)
You can see the Black Market Vending Machine on the map, once you've found it (Image via 2K Games)

There are three primary bits of weekly content available in Borderlands 4: Wildcard Missions, Moxxi’s Big Encore Boss, and Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine. Each serves a different purpose, but all ultimately serve the same purpose of making you more powerful, at a cost.

The Wildcard Missions just cost you the time it takes to complete them, but Moxxi’s Big Encore Boss costs Eridium, and the Black Market Vending Machine allows you to buy gear for cash, but it’s not cheap. Here’s the breakdown of what you can expect.

  • Wildcard Missions: Check your map to see this week’s Wildcard Mission. You replay a classic mission from the game, but enemies have new, terrifying modifiers, but you’re guaranteed a Legendary drop if you win. The Wildcard Mission will tell you what type of the Legendary, but not the specific drop.
  • Moxxi’s Big Encore Boss: Somewhere on the map each week, there will be a boss fight that’s designated as the Big Encore Boss. These are bigger, badder versions of the original fight, but the rewards are greater. This also costs Eridium, so keep that in mind before you go into battle.
  • Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine: Somewhere on the map each week will be Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine. Sadly, unlike the Big Encore Boss, this will have to be found. It’s a vending machine stocked with a random assortment of Legendary drops, and it’s not cheap. It has a cooldown of thirty minutes until you can use it again, once you've left the vending machine UI. You can see the cooldown in the icon in the bottom left of the map screen, but there have been reports that it's bugged at the moment.
Wildcard Missions also help you unlock the various Ultimate Vault Hunter difficulty tiers. There are five of them, and each time you complete a Wildcard Mission, you’ll get the next UVH difficulty, with a cap of UVH 5. If you want an easier time finding the Black Market Vending Machine, I recommend having all the Silos and Safe Houses, so you can travel around faster.

Edited by Jason Parker
