Borderlands 4 update today: Legendary Pistol buffs, and not much else (October 9 patch)

After almost a month of Borderlands 4, today's weekly patch makes the second round of balance adjustments. Surprisingly, crit knives live to see another week, but the next patch is almost certainly going to bring the long-anticipated nerfhammer. For today, though, we have a range of buffs to Legendaries (especially four pistols).

Although the devs said they'd be fixing a "number of unintended interactions" (which includes the Bloodletting-Penetrator Knife interaction) this time last week's patch, that's getting pushed into the next weekly reset. Which, overall, should be quite large in scope, and possibly meta-shifting as they're looking to "make adjustments to overperforming gear". I'm just hoping this doesn't mean a Bod nerf, after farming a CoV roll on it for six total hours.

Here's what Gearbox said in the dev blog regarding their upcoming big nerf patch:

"Looking forward to next week, we are planning another round of adjustments that will focus on Class Mods, Repkits, Shields, and Firmware being tuned to provide greater viability for melee builds, and account for deficiencies in other specific Vault Hunter builds. We will also address unintended interactions in certain Vault Hunter skills, and make adjustments to overperforming gear."

As usual today's patch also doubles as a weekly reset in Borderlands 4, so be sure to check the new Maurice shop location, new super-hard Encore boss farm, and weekly wildcard mission. With that out of the way, here are today's Borderlands 4 patch notes changelog.

Every Legendary and VH balance change in today's Borderlands 4 patch (October 9, 2025)

This might actually be worth looking into now (Image via 2K)

First and foremost, today's patch makes Legendary pistols great again. Particularly, Bully and Queen's Rest should be the best Legendary pistols in Borderlands 4 after today's changes, although that claim needs some live testing on my end to back it up. Seventh Sense also got its unique orb-thingy buffed by a staggering 2.5x the damage, so it probably warrants builds designed around it now.

Here's all the changes in the BL4 patch today, per update notes:

Changes

Ruby's Grasp damage increased by 50%

Ruby's Grasp fire rate increased by 25%

Bully drone damage increased by 50%

Bully base damage increased by 50%

Rangefinder base damage increase by 30%

Queen's Rest spawn chance increased from 30% to 50%

Queen's Rest fire rate increased by 50%

Seventh Sense orb damage increased by 250%

Hellwalker base damage increase 30%

Convergence base damage increase by 25%

Fixes

Legendary Tediore Shotgun Anarchy was adjusted to properly award Stacks of Mutualism when auto-reloading or killing enemies

All Pets from all classes (such as Trouble, Specters, Reapers, and Forgeweapons) now properly gain Critical Hit Chance from Passives and Gear

Adjustment made to Vex the Siren’s Bleed to count as Status Effect Damage

