Borderlands 4 Warden Scathe boss guide

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified Sep 14, 2025 13:31 GMT
Warden Scathe has a surprising number of attacks for a tutorial boss (Image via 2K)
Warden Scathe has a surprising number of attacks for a tutorial boss (Image via 2K)

Warden Scathe is the tutorial boss in Borderlands 4, who will give you the first experience of a boss fight in the game. While he doesn’t pose much of a threat, you are only at Level 1 and won’t have good weapons while fighting this guy. With the boss and his minions raining fire upon you from all directions, you will need to tuck behind cover occasionally.

Here’s everything you need to know about the attack patterns of Warden Scathe, along with tips on how to survive the encounter.

How to defeat Warden Scathe in Borderlands 4?

Beware of exploding drones coming out of the portal (Image via 2K)
Beware of exploding drones coming out of the portal (Image via 2K)

Your encounter with Warden Scathe is brief and must come to an end soon. As you are escaping the prison against all odds, the boss takes it upon himself to stop you from running, and this time, instead of capture, he ‘Would Rather Just Kill You’.

Here are all of the attack patterns:

  • Staff Projectiles: The Warden will shoot projectiles from his staff in your direction as a default attack. Strafe on either side to dodge or get behind cover.
  • Bomber Summon: Lifting his arm in the air, the Warden will form a summon portal, out of which multiple flying enemies will spawn. After getting close to you, they’ll explode.
  • Drone Summon: Another summon ability used by the Warden is his ability to spawn a drone that will also shoot you from the air unless destroyed. We all know that three’s a crowd, so take it out quickly.
  • Stomp: If you get close enough to the Warden, he can perform a stomp attack that will push you back and deal a lot of damage. The best way to prevent this is to avoid getting too close to the boss.
  • Staff Spin: Another ability that the Warden may use if you get close is the Staff Spin. As the name suggests, the boss spins his staff and shoots a beam in your direction.
These are all the attacks that you may face during the fight. If you don't feel like dodging, the arena also contains two large boxes. Feel free to hide behind them to catch a breath and repair your shields.

During the fight, synth enemies will also spawn at regular intervals. While you should defeat them as soon as possible, leave one alive. That's because all characters possess the second wind ability that will revive you from a downed state if you defeat an enemy.

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

