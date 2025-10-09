Borderlands 4 Waterfall Legendary grenade: Unique effect, stats, and how to get

The Waterfall Legendary grenade in Borderlands 4 is not only fun to use, but also wipes bosses in no time. With proper setup, its unique perk allows you to create infinite explosions, which is enough to take down any enemy at the highest difficulty. The best part is that you can farm this legendary very early in the game, making the rest of the journey much easier.
This guide will show you where to farm the Waterfall Legendary grenade in Borderlands 4, along with explaining the infinite explosion interaction using its Unique effect.
How to get the Waterfall Legendary grenade in Borderlands 4?
To get your hands on a grenade, you’ll need to progress through the ‘One Fell Swoop’ main quest and reach the Order facility that is manufacturing Loctus. There, you’ll encounter the Bio-Bulkhead boss, who has a chance to drop the Waterfall grenade.
Unless you’re underpowered, the fight is pretty simple. However, you can’t simply nuke the boss in one hit due to multiple immunity phases. As you enter the area, the boss is immune to all damage, and the only way to remove it is by using Loctus canisters.
The arena has two dispensers that will provide a steady supply during the fight. Each time you deplete the boss’s armor, it will go immune, and you’ll need to throw the Loctus to remove the effect. Defeating the Bio-Bulkhead has a chance to drop Waterfall or other legendaries in its rotation pool.
Waterfall Legendary grenade unique effect in Borderlands 4
The Waterfall Legendary grenade comes with a unique perk called ‘Waterfall’, which causes additional explosions when damaging a target. On hitting nothing in its AoE, the effect will not trigger, but when it deals damage to others, there will be a secondary explosion.
What the Ordnance doesn’t mention is that the secondary explosions can also trigger Waterfall. If you increase the blast radius big enough, it can chain between enemies. However, the interaction isn’t consistent and needs a bunch of enemies to trigger the explosion.
Waterfall Legendary grenade stats in Borderlands 4
Here are the stats for Waterfall at Level 50:
- Cooldown: 11 seconds
- Damage: 6,716
- Radius: 488 cm
- Charges: 2 charges
Note that the grenade also drops with additional perks that can affect the overall stats. If you are planning to create an infinite explosion, make sure you have a 2-set for Get Throwing and Airstrike firmwares, along with the Expansive perk on Waterfall.
