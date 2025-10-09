Borderlands 4 Waterfall Legendary grenade: Unique effect, stats, and how to get

The Waterfall Legendary grenade in Borderlands 4 is not only fun to use, but also wipes bosses in no time. With proper setup, its unique perk allows you to create infinite explosions, which is enough to take down any enemy at the highest difficulty. The best part is that you can farm this legendary very early in the game, making the rest of the journey much easier.

Ad

This guide will show you where to farm the Waterfall Legendary grenade in Borderlands 4, along with explaining the infinite explosion interaction using its Unique effect.

How to get the Waterfall Legendary grenade in Borderlands 4?

Defeate the Bio-bulkhead to get the Waterfall Legenday Grenade (Image via 2K)

To get your hands on a grenade, you’ll need to progress through the ‘One Fell Swoop’ main quest and reach the Order facility that is manufacturing Loctus. There, you’ll encounter the Bio-Bulkhead boss, who has a chance to drop the Waterfall grenade.

Ad

Trending

Unless you’re underpowered, the fight is pretty simple. However, you can’t simply nuke the boss in one hit due to multiple immunity phases. As you enter the area, the boss is immune to all damage, and the only way to remove it is by using Loctus canisters.

The arena has two dispensers that will provide a steady supply during the fight. Each time you deplete the boss’s armor, it will go immune, and you’ll need to throw the Loctus to remove the effect. Defeating the Bio-Bulkhead has a chance to drop Waterfall or other legendaries in its rotation pool.

Ad

Waterfall Legendary grenade unique effect in Borderlands 4

Infinite explosions (Image via 2K)

The Waterfall Legendary grenade comes with a unique perk called ‘Waterfall’, which causes additional explosions when damaging a target. On hitting nothing in its AoE, the effect will not trigger, but when it deals damage to others, there will be a secondary explosion.

Ad

What the Ordnance doesn’t mention is that the secondary explosions can also trigger Waterfall. If you increase the blast radius big enough, it can chain between enemies. However, the interaction isn’t consistent and needs a bunch of enemies to trigger the explosion.

Waterfall Legendary grenade stats in Borderlands 4

Stats can differ based on perks and level (Image via 2K)

Here are the stats for Waterfall at Level 50:

Ad

Cooldown: 11 seconds

Damage: 6,716

Radius: 488 cm

Charges: 2 charges

Note that the grenade also drops with additional perks that can affect the overall stats. If you are planning to create an infinite explosion, make sure you have a 2-set for Get Throwing and Airstrike firmwares, along with the Expansive perk on Waterfall.

Check out other realted guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More