Borderlands 4: All Stoneblood Forest collectibles

Stoneblood Forest is a quaint little corner of prime real estate on Kairos in Borderlands 4. It's not the best-looking sub-region to explore, but it does have quite a few collectibles that will make exploring it well worth your while. There are 12 in total that you can collect to earn SDUs and, of course, precious experice points.
That said, here are all the Stoneblood Forest collectibles listed, along with their locations.
Stoneblood Forest collectibles in Borderlands 4
Here's a list of all the collectibles at a glance:
- Dead Bolt: 1
- Propagana Speaker: 2
- Auger Shrine: 2
- Vault Symbol: 3
- Lost Capsule: 1
- Evocarium: 1
- Echo Log: 2
Dead Bolt
It can be found south by southeast of the center of the Stoneblood Forest, northeast of the Gilded Drop POI. Look for it at the bottom of the valley, nestled between two bodies that have been baking in the Kairos sun.
Propagana Speaker #1
This Propaganda Speaker can be found in the southeastern corner of the Stoneblood Forest region. It's also a Ripper checkpoint, so it should be easy enough to spot. Once you secure it, you'll be rewarded with 20 SDU.
Propagana Speaker #2
This Propaganda Speaker is located southeast of the center of the Stoneblood Forest or north of the Crueltown POI. Be prepared for a fight, as you may encounter hostile wildlife as you approach it. Clear them out, secure the Propagana Speaker, and 20 SDU will be yours.
Auger Shrine #1
Up the road from where you've secured the first Propagana Speaker, you will find an Auger Shrine. To get a better understanding, it is located in the southeast corner of the Stoneblood Forest region.
Auger Shrine #2
This Auger Shrine is located south by southeast of the center of the Stoneblood Forest region. You'll find it atop a cliff that overlooks the region. Approach it from the Eureka Stane Ancient Crawler, as it's the easiest route.
Vault Symbol #1
This Vault Symbol is located south of the center of the Stoneblood Forest region. Follow the monorail line to reach a large structure. The Vault Symbol is atop it on the western side.
Vault Symbol #2
This Vault Symbol is located close to the center of the Stoneblood Forest region. Take the main road from south to north, and stop at the first bridge beyond the Safehouse. This will be your starting point. Beneath the bridge, you will find a platform that leads to a cave entrance. Drop below to reach it, and you'll find the Vault Symbol with ease. If you fall right down, don't worry, use the Grapple spot to get back up.
Vault Symbol #3
This Vault Symbol is located north of the center of the Stoneblood Forest region. To find it, follow the river running northeast, and then follow the north mountain wall to get to it. You'll be rewarded with five SDUs once you find it.
Lost Capsule
This Lost Capsule can be found south of the center of the Stoneblood Forest. Look for it inside the Crueltown POI, south of the Snowy Wells Safehouse. Remember that you will have to take it for decryption to get 15 SDU from it.
Evocarium
The Evocarium is located north by northeast of the center of the Stoneblood Forest region. To find it, follow the river that runs east toward the Substation Canonary and keep your eyes peeled for a point above a waterfall. Near this wrecked structure, you will find the Evocarium.
Echo Log #1 (I Love You THIS Much)
This Echo Log can be found just a short distance north of the Evocarium, inside the Substation Canonary POI. Head through the icy tunnel that leads into a larger room and wrap around a glass wall. Next, duck under a large TV and head into the room with computers. Find the ring of monitors in the room (located above you). To the right of them, you will find the ECHO Log.
Echo Log #2 (Congrats, Noob)
This Echo Log is located northwest in the mountains of the Stoneblood Forest. It can be found beyond two vending machines atop a table, where you can interact with a fake ECHO Log to start the Side Mission that is a prerequisite to get the actual one. Here's the list of Side Missions you will need to complete to get it, including the one in which you will finally obtain it:
- Mob Mentality
- Mob Rules
- Angry Mob
- Mob Justice
