Borderlands 4: All Tonnage Peel collectibles

Tonnage Peel in Borderlands 4 may look like the smallest region in Carcadia Burn, but it contains 18 collectibles. While you will need to travel from one end to the other to find them, it won’t take long due to the area's small size. Obtaining the items will reward you with SDU tokens for in-game upgrades.

Once you have collected everything in the Lopside region, use the connecting bridge to head towards Tonnage Peel. Simply crossing the bridge will land you near the first two collectibles in the area. Follow along to find all 18 within the Tonnage Peel region in Borderlands 4

Tonnage Peel collectibles in Borderlands 4

Here are all the collectible categories and amounts in Tonnage Peel:

Vault Hunter’s Guide to Kairos: 1

Vault Fragments: 1

ECHO Logs: 6

Dead Bolts: 1

Electi Safes: 1

Lost Capsules: 1

Propaganda Speakers: 2

Evocariums: 2

Vault Symbols: 3

Where to find all Tonnage Peel collectibles in Borderlands 4?

Vault Hunter’s Guide to Kairos

Find the guide near the toxic waste close to the Wreck of the Cargonian (Image via 2K)

The Vault Hunter’s Guide is just outside the Wreck of the Cargonian near the toxic spill on the west. Find the collectible under a tent with a mattress and a temporary fireplace.

Vault Fragment

Head into the Creep-infested structure to find the fragment (Image via 2K)

The Vault Fragment in Tonnage Peel is at the Wreck of the Last Great Hope point of interest. Head inside the Creep-infested structure towards a red light to fight a hatch. Open it to reveal a cave, which will lead you to the collectible.

ECHO Log #1

Secure the safehouse and find the Log inside (Image via 2K)

The first ECHO Log is within ‘The Lowrise’ safehouse. After making your way to the top and securing the place, head inside the demolished building to find the collectible on the couch beside the capsule decryption device.

ECHO Log #2

The Log is on a mattress in the Ripper camp (Image via 2K)

The second ECHO Log is in the north of the Lowrise within a Ripper camp. Use the platform where you found the safehouse key to glide towards the camp. It’s on a white mattress, half covered with a sheet, in the upper side of the camp.

ECHO Log #3

Find the Log in a building at Camp Spinesquelch (Image via 2K)

The third ECHO Log is in the Camp Spinesquelch point of interest. Find it on the first floor of the building, which is on the left side of the red chest.

ECHO Log #4

Find this log within Wreck of the Last Great Hope (Image via 2K)

The fourth ECHO Log is inside the wreckage of the same structure as the Vault Fragment. Turn left from the hatch, taking you to the fragment to find this collectible near the exit. It is on top of a box alongside the ammo cache.

ECHO Log #5 and #6

Follow the quest to find these logs (Image via 2K)

The final two ECHO Logs will be accessible during a side mission called ‘Her Own Funeral.’ You can pick it up at the Electi faction town. Following the quest will take you to the last two Logs within the Tonnage Peel region.

Electi Safe

Find the safe at a house near the cliff (Image via 2K)

The Electi Safe is in the far left corner of the Tonnage Peel region. It’s close to one of the entrances near the ECHO Log #4. Find it in front of a building near the cliff.

Lost Capsule

Take the capsule back to the safehouse (Image via 2K)

This collectible is on a cliff near the bridge leading into Queen’s Cradle point of interest. Find it beside a car wreckage and take it back to the Lowrise safehouse for decryption.

Dead Bolt

Complete the Unpaid Tab main quest to find the bolt (Image via 2K)

The Dead Bolt in the Tonnage Peel region will only be accessible after completing the ‘Unpaid Tab’ main quest. After you’re able to enter the Queen’s Cradle from the main gate, go left to find multiple dead bodies, and the collectible is near the samurai’s body.

Propaganda Speaker #1

The speaker is near the toxic waste pool (Image via 2K)

The first Propaganda Speaker at the Quisling’s Cave point of interest in Borderlands 4. It’s in a Ripper encampment between two large wreckage parts near the toxic spill.

Propaganda Speaker #2

The speaker is in a Ripper base on the hill (Image via 2K)

The second Propaganda Speaker is on top of a hill near the bottom right corner of Tonnage Peel. To reach this area, you’ll need to progress through the Unpaid Tab main quest and lower the bridge connecting the region with Grindstone of the Worthy.

Evocarium

Glide down into the Ripper camp below the Lowrise safehouse (Image via 2K)

The Evocarium in the Tonnage Peel region is near the Lowrise safehouse. Presuming you’ve already secured the location while looking for ECHO Log #1, head southwest and jump down the Ripper camp below to find the Evocarium on a platform. You can also spot the collectible from above before jumping.

Vault Symbol #2

Look around the wreckage near the cliff to find the symbol (Image via 2K)

The first Vault Symbol is near the bridge connecting Lopside and Tonnage Peel, around the same area as Propaganda Speaker #1. After crossing the bridge, go towards the cliff on the right to find the symbol on the ship wreckage.

Vault Symbol #2

The symbol is under the bridge (Image via 2K)

The second Vault Symbol is at the Wreck of the Cargonian point of interest in Borderlands 4. Find the collectible within the arch of the bridge in the area.

Vault Symbol #3

Look on the right side of the Silo (Image via 2K)

The final Vault Symbol is at the ‘Site Unseen’ Order Silo. There is a small ledge on the right side of the control room with the collectible on the wall.

