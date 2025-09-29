Borderlands 4: All Carcadia Burn Vault Key Fragment locations

Carcadia Burn in Borderlands 4 features the Arch of Radix, leading to one of three Primordial Vaults. To unlock the door, you’ll need to gather three Vault Key Fragments spread across the region. Once you have them, the path towards powerful gear will be open. Additionally, completing the vault also grants you permanent buffs, making your journey through the Kairos much easier.
However, finding the fragments can be a hassle. To make things easy, we have compiled the precise location of all three Vault Key Fragments in Carcadia Burn.
All Vault Key Fragment locations in Borderlands 4’s Carcadia Burn
1) Lopside Vault Key Fragment
The Vault Key Fragment within the Lopside area is close to the Makeshift Chalet safehouse. From the main road outside, head south until you reach the first rundown building after crossing the rock arch.
Use the grapple to climb onto the building to find a dining spot. The Vault Key Fragment will be on top of the table, surrounded by multiple chairs.
2) Tonnage Peel Vault Key Fragment
This key is in a secret tunnel at the Wreck of the Last Great Hope point of interest. Head inside the structure infested with creeps towards the red light to find a metal grate that you can pull with a grapple.
Jump down the tunnel and turn right towards the light to find the Vault Key Fragment in the middle of a stone structure. Don’t worry about any ambush, as the entire cave is empty.
3) Ruined Sumplands Vault Key Fragment
The final key to complete the set is close to a lake at Hull’s Handbasket point of interest. The fragment is out in the open, which was certainly surprising considering the locations of all others in the game.
Head down the slope leading to the lake and turn right to find a familiar stone structure with golden balls. The Vault Key Fragment will be on top of a small stone structure in the middle. With it, you’ll have the entire key to unlock the Arch of Radix.
