Borderlands 4: The Power Ballad of Rodd Vomit walkthrough

Have you heard any faint music coming from one of the caves in Carcadia Burns during your exploration in Borderlands 4? If yes, then you're in luck because that's the beginning of The Power Ballad of Rodd Vomit, a sidequest filled with guns, raiders, and a little bit of music. All things considered, a very Borderlands affair.

The quest begins when you talk to Lisa Fullfalja, who is in the process of vetting the next singer-frontman for the legendary band Thrum Dumpster, now that their previous singer, Rodd Vomit, has decided to leave the mortal coil altogether. The situation seems dire until Lisa provides us with a potential solution: bringing in a new frontman, regardless of their cooperation and willingness to lend their voice. So without further ado, here's how to complete The Power Ballad of Rodd Vomit in Borderlands 4.

How to complete The Power Ballad of Rodd Vomit quest in Borderlands 4

Head over here once you hear the tunes and the off-key singing (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@WoWQuests)

We've already discussed how to start the quest, but there are quite a few more hoops left to jump through before you can bring this new band to life. Here's a full list of the steps for The Power Ballad of Rodd Vomit quest:

Talk to Lisa (Already completed!)

Take Digi-Dongle

Rough up the singer

Use Digi-Dongle

Recruit talent for Thrum Dumpster: Find Big Suck, Find Crunch Tongue, Find Sketch Calhoun

Return to Lisa

Talk to Lisa

Watch the sound check

Kill talent

Talk to Lisa

All in all, it is a pretty lengthy quest, and you should allocate some 15-20 minutes to complete it smoothly, if you're interested in listening to all of the dialogues and quips.

Step 1: Talk to Lisa, take the Digi-Dongle, rough up the singer, and use the Digi-Dongle

Walis has unfortunately hit a wall with Lisa (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@WoWQuests)

So, after talking to Lisa and having her explain the problem of not having a frontman for Thrum Dumpster, she will tell you to address a much more immediate issue: the singer on stage, named Walis Briskley, who is trying their level best, which isn't good enough for Thrum Dumpster. Lisa will hand you a shockingly useful tool called the digi-dongler (stay with me), which is effective against living subjects. Lisa will instruct you to digitize the singer, which you will do after shooting them.

Step 2: Recruit talent for Thrum Dumpster: Find Big Suck, Find Crunch Tongue, Find Sketch Calhoun

Find Sketch Calhoun

Rippers like their stylish hideout a little too much (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@WoWQuests)

Afterwards, Lisa will instruct you to find three potential frontman candidates around Carcadia Burn, namely Crunch Tongue, Sketch Calhoun, and Big Suck. We'll start by making our way to the closest of the bunch: Sketch Calhoun. Now this metal singer has locked himself and his fans in a perpetual mosh pit close to the Arch of Radix vault, and his ripper buddies guard the place. Once you clear out the front porch, you'll find the entrance shut tight, necessitating a new entrance.

This is a very sloppy location for a hideout's backdoor entrance (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@WoWQuests)

Work your way towards the right of the locked doorway, and navigate towards the back of the base to find a door. If you're lost, follow your Echo; you cannot miss it. Once inside, Sketch will welcome you to his moshpit, but the fans are a little rowdy, so dispatch them. This makes Sketch and his gigantic axe join the fray as well. Alas, you have to stop the party and promptly digitize Sketch.

Find Big Suck

Big Suck is in the big garage on the left (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@WoWQuests)

Next up, it's Big Suck's time in the spotlight. The easiest way to get to him is to teleport to the Makeshift Chalet safehouse and follow the road. If you don't have the safehouse unlocked, use your vehicle and follow the left road heading south. Once you're near the One Pumper gas station, an unfortunate Branthony will inform everyone in the vicinity that he's under attack from the Rippers. Lisa tells you to check out the commotion, which leads to Big Suck quite quickly. Give him the standard bullet-filled Kairos treatment and digitize him.

Find Crunch Tongue

These guys won't stay friendly for long (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@WoWQuests)

Finally, it's time to meet Crunch Tongue, who is located in the eastern valley, just a short hop away from where you find Big Suck. Once you're near the Tendercage drill site and you can see the lake, you're almost there. Just pass through the gap in the canyon and you'll see the marker above you. Once you scale it, there'll be a few raiders lying in wait to hunt Hissleweaver, and Crunch Tongue wants your help.

Don't take your eyes off the Badass (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@WoWQuests)

Crunch Tongue will ask you to blow a nearby horn called "The Horn That Blows". Doing so will unleash a pod of Pangolins on the assembled masses. After you clear the rabble, Crunch Tongue will once again ask you to blow The Horn That Blows, unleashing the elusive Hissleweaver, which is a Badass Pango Mount, and for some reason, Crunch Tongue wants to put its tongue in his mouth. Now you can take both of them out at the same time, just use the digi-dongle on Crunch Tongue at the end.

Step 3: Return to Lisa, watch the sound check, kill talent, and talk to Lisa

Honestly, not a bad show overall (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@WoWQuests)

Once you have acquired all three singers for Thrum Dumpster's upcoming audition, make your way back to the cave where Lisa is setting the stage and sound system for the show. Once you're on the show floor, it'll be full of fans, and the show will begin. After the show is over, Lisa will come up to you and ask you to dispatch the talent since the show wasn't up to her mark.

Forget a ballad, it now takes four to tango (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@WoWQuests)

This is effectively a boss blitz as all three enemies are attacking you with their special abilities active. Particularly look out for Big Suck's backpack, which can make him invulnerable until you destroy said gizmo. Once the talent has been handled with, Lisa informs you that she does not need any more frontman candidates as the carnage between the three will sustain her future endeavours.

Borderlands 4: The Power Ballad of Rodd Vomit quest rewards

That concludes The Power Ballad of Rodd Vomit sidequest in Borderlands 4. For all your troubles and travels, you will obtain a hefty chunk of XP and some gold, but the reward cache will contain the following:

A Green or Purple-rarity weapon

Brighter Days vault hunter head cosmetic

