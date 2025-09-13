Borderlands 4: Hangover Helper walkthrough

The Hangover Helper quest in Borderlands 4 is a side mission that can be triggered by visiting The Fadefields area on the map. It is a comparatively straightforward task that you would need to complete by gathering different ingredients from around the region. There is quite a bit of back-and-forth in this side quest, making this mission a bit tedious. However, the rewards for completing this quest are healthy and could help you in the game.

This article will highlight the best way to complete the Hangover Helper quest in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to start Hangover Helper quest in Borderlands 4

Here is a quick overview of starting the Hangover Helper quest in Borderlands 4:

Travel to the Coastal Bonescape area located in The Fadefields area of the map.

area located in area of the map. Follow the quest marker for “ Hangover Helper ” on the map.

” on the map. Talk to the NPC named Iris and accept the task. You can also choose to track the progression of the mission.

and accept the task. You can also choose to track the progression of the mission. You will be directed to interact with another NPC from here and mark the beginning of the mission.

How to complete Hangover Helper quest in Borderlands 4

Fans can follow this guide to complete the Hangover Helper quest in Borderlands 4 easily:

Talk to Ole Shammy

Interact with Ole Shammy to begin the mission (Image via Youtube/@ZaFrostPet)

After talking to Iris, you will need to follow the objective marker and talk to the NPC named Ole Shammy . You may encounter a few enemies on the way.

. You may encounter a few enemies on the way. Once you are near the NPC, you will discover the area called Shammy’s Shack . Go to the storefront and interact with Ole Shammy .

. Go to the storefront and . You will be directed to go to the Cliffs after the conversation ends. The map will have marked locations that you can follow.

Travel to Cliffs (Gather fruit and kill Kratches)

Climb up the Cliffs and complete the objectives. The first will require you to gather 4 Fruits , and the other will task you with eliminating 10 Kratches . The airborne monsters are quite easy to kill as they have a simple flight pattern. You will find the fruits hanging on the walls . Look at the direction of the fruits to interact and utilize the grapple to gather them .

, and the other will task you with . The airborne monsters are quite easy to kill as they have a simple flight pattern. You will find the . Look at the direction of the fruits to interact and utilize the . After you have killed 10 Kratches, you will need to take down the Badass Kratch monster. This one is a bit more difficult to kill due to its large health pool. Dodge its attacks and attack during the gaps to eliminate it.

Return to Ole Shammy, place fruit in Stomping Tub, and remove seeds

Go back to Ole Shammy and hand over the items you have collected.

and hand over the items you have collected. You will be tasked with placing the fruits in the Stomping Tub to take out only the necessary ingredient. Slam into the fruit to remove the seeds.

Find Geyser

Gathering red geyser nugget for Ole Shammy (Image via 2K)

You will then need to find a geyser and travel to the marked location on the map. The geyser will look like a circular, cracked area on the ground.

and travel to the marked location on the map. The geyser will look like a on the ground. Ground slam this area to unlock the geyser. Take one of the red geyser nuggets when it blasts out of the ground and return to Ole Shammy.

this area to unlock the geyser. Take one of the when it blasts out of the ground and return to Ole Shammy. Place the item in the Stomping Tub with the fruit.

Gather Mangler Scent Glands

You will be directed to obtain some Mangler Scent Glands . Follow the objective marker on the map and then eliminate Manglers to collect the Scent Glands.

. Follow the objective marker on the map and then eliminate Manglers to collect the Scent Glands. You will need to collect 9 Mangler Scent Glands. Go back to Ole Shammy and place the items in the tub as well.

De-spike Beer Supply

Pick the item from the Stomping Tub and travel to the objective marker once again. Climb up the short tower by grappling on the roof of the house nearby.

from the Stomping Tub and travel to the objective marker once again. Climb up the of the house nearby. Deposit the item on t op of the drum located on the tower.

located on the tower. Go to the microphone on the stage and gather all the NPCs below the tower.

and gather all the NPCs below the tower. Shoot the side of the container on the tower to complete the objective.

Kill Rippers

Kill the Rippers to complete Hangover Helper quest in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K)

You will then have to eliminate all the Rippers in the area.

in the area. Once the place is cleared and the conversation with Ole Shammy ends, the quest will be marked as complete.

All Hangover Helper quest rewards in Borderlands 4

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can get after completing Hangover Helper quest in Borderlands 4:

Experience Points

Cash

Pistol

Vehicle Paint Job

Weapon Skin

