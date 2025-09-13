If you are wondering how to respec skill points in Borderlands 4, we've got you covered. Just like the last title, you can respec your skill points here as well. In Borderlands, the builds that you make are extremely important. However, sometimes, you might want to try another build, and that's where the respec option comes in. You can trade your skill points in the respec machine that you'll find in the game.
Read on to learn more about how to respec skill points in Borderlands 4.
How to unlock the respec machine in Borderlands 4
To unlock the respec machine in Borderlands 4, you need to complete the "Recruitment Drive" quest in the main story mission. After you complete the mission, you'll be able to access the Down and Outbound quest. That's where you can find the respec machine.
First respec machine location in Borderlands 4
- In this mission, you'll find the respec machine for the first time in the game. The first one is situated in the Launchpad area. Here's how you can find the first respec machine:
- In the middle of the town, there are several buildings. Check the building marked on the map attached below. Go inside and you'll find the machine on the ground floor. The machine will open automatically when you go near it.
How to use a respec machine in Borderlands 4
To use the respec machine in the game, you'll need to spend the cash you have. With it, you will see an option that says "respec skills." This will allow you to re-specialize the skill points you have. Keep in mind that you can redistribute and reset the skills indefinitely once you press enter. However, once you confirm your rebuild, you'll need to spend cash again in order to respec.
Furthermore, the respec price will go up as you have more cash in your hand. Although it doesn't have a specific limit, you can expect the cost to be around 10% of what you have at the moment.
Key points to remember:
- Spend money to use the respec machine.
- The required money will be around 10% of what you have.
- You can redistribute or reset the skills indefinitely when you hit enter, but once you confirm it, you need to spend cash again.
When to respec in Borderlands 4
In Borderlands 4, every single character can use several skills. Although the game is heavily leaned towards shooting, using different skills can definitely be advantageous in tough situations. By using respec, you can strategize and change your skills as needed. Hence, it's extremely important to respec in Borderlands 4.
