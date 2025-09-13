If you are wondering how to respec skill points in Borderlands 4, we've got you covered. Just like the last title, you can respec your skill points here as well. In Borderlands, the builds that you make are extremely important. However, sometimes, you might want to try another build, and that's where the respec option comes in. You can trade your skill points in the respec machine that you'll find in the game.

Ad

Read on to learn more about how to respec skill points in Borderlands 4.

How to unlock the respec machine in Borderlands 4

To unlock the respec machine in Borderlands 4, you need to complete the "Recruitment Drive" quest in the main story mission. After you complete the mission, you'll be able to access the Down and Outbound quest. That's where you can find the respec machine.

Ad

Trending

First respec machine location in Borderlands 4

In this mission, you'll find the respec machine for the first time in the game. The first one is situated in the Launchpad area. Here's how you can find the first respec machine:

In the middle of the town, there are several buildings. Check the building marked on the map attached below. Go inside and you'll find the machine on the ground floor. The machine will open automatically when you go near it.

Ad

First respec machine location in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K Games)

Ad

Also read, Borderlands 4 Vex Leveling guide

How to use a respec machine in Borderlands 4

To use the respec machine in the game, you'll need to spend the cash you have. With it, you will see an option that says "respec skills." This will allow you to re-specialize the skill points you have. Keep in mind that you can redistribute and reset the skills indefinitely once you press enter. However, once you confirm your rebuild, you'll need to spend cash again in order to respec.

Ad

respec machine in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K Games)

Furthermore, the respec price will go up as you have more cash in your hand. Although it doesn't have a specific limit, you can expect the cost to be around 10% of what you have at the moment.

Ad

Key points to remember:

Spend money to use the respec machine.

The required money will be around 10% of what you have.

You can redistribute or reset the skills indefinitely when you hit enter, but once you confirm it, you need to spend cash again.

Also read, Borderlands 4: Which is the best Vault Hunter to start with?

When to respec in Borderlands 4

In Borderlands 4, every single character can use several skills. Although the game is heavily leaned towards shooting, using different skills can definitely be advantageous in tough situations. By using respec, you can strategize and change your skills as needed. Hence, it's extremely important to respec in Borderlands 4.

Ad

That covers everything you need to know about how to respec skill points in Borderlands 4. Check out our other Borderlands 4-related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More