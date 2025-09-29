Borderlands 4: All Terminus Range Vault Key Fragment locations

The Terminus Range in Borderlands 4 contains the Arch of Origo, which is accessible by using a Vault Key. Similar to the Fadefields, you’ll need to find three Vault Key Fragments scattered across the region. Collecting all three will unlock the gateway into the Primordial Vault, where you can challenge Origo and acquire some powerful gear.

Additionally, completing the vault also grants you permanent buffs, making your journey through the Kairos much easier. Follow along this guide to find the precise location of all three Vault Key Fragments.

All Vault Key Fragment locations in Borderlands 4’s Terminus Range

1) Cuspid Climb Vault Key Fragment

Use the Silo zipline to reach the platform (Image via 2K)

The Vault Key Fragment within Cuspid Climb is hiding in the most confusing spot. It is located inside a mountain, accessible only after capturing the Rliquary Order Silo. Once you have control, use the zipline to launch yourself into the air and land on a platform at the edge of the mountain.

Head into the cave to find the fragment (Image via 2K)

Upon entering the cave, you’ll find the Vault Key Fragment alongside two NPCs who may also have been looking for the treasure. Note that you’ll also encounter a Mangler guarding the cave entrance.

2) The Low Leys Vault Key Fragment

Head to the Pits and climb up the platform (Image via 2K)

The Vault Key Fragment within the Low Leys is on a ledge of a small mountain near the structure, East of the Snowy Wells safehouse near ‘The Pit’ point of interest. Upon reaching the area, climb up the rocks leading to a platform hidden behind a tree.

Use the grapple to reach the fragment (Image via 2K)

Once you’re on the platform, look to your right to find a grapple spot on another ledge above. Use it to launch yourself up and find the Vault Key Fragment on a small stone structure.

3) Windspear Vault Key Fragment

Head inside the main door of the Order facility (Image via 2K)

The final Vault Key Fragment on the list is inside the Vestal Garrison, an Order facility near the Nightcap safehouse. Head to the right side of the tunnel to find the entry door inside the facility and immediately turn left once you’re inside. There will be another door leading to the control room.

Turn left to enter the control room and find the fragment (Image via 2K)

The Vault Key Fragment will be on top of some containers to the right side of the command console in front of you. Grab it to complete your collection and head to the Arch of Origo to unlock the Vault.

