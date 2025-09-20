Borderlands 4 Mob Rules walkthrough

Borderlands 4’s Mob Rules side mission is one of the more entertaining quest chains found in the game. In order to take part, you must have already done the previous mission, Mob Mentality, and have completed a certain amount of the main story. Don’t worry, you don’t have to have killed Vile Lictor yet or anything; but you can, and it makes the mission a little more interesting, from a lore perspective. The ultimate goal is to bust into one of Vile Lictor’s labs and steal some important tech from him.

But that’s not what we’re doing in Mob Rules, in Borderlands 4. It’s a process, after all. We’re trying to secure and crack a very important Order package, so when you’re ready, go pick this side mission up from The Boss and let’s get to work.

Complete Mob Rules quest guide for Borderlands 4

Mission information

Recommended level : 15-20

: 15-20 Quest Giver : The Boss

: The Boss Location : The Pit, Terminus Range

: The Pit, Terminus Range Time to beat on average : ~20 minutes

: ~20 minutes Requirements: Complete Shadow of the Mountain, Mob Mentality (Side Mission)

Mission objectives

Take the cash, reach the meetup spot, signal The Boss’s contact

Place cashola, Kill rippers, digistruct package

Reach The Boss’s hideout, Kill manglers, open hideout

Place package, Activate cracking device, take cracked tech, return to The Boss

1) Take the cash, reach the meetup spot, signal The Boss’s contact

It's a bit of a trek to this location, but hop on your vehicle and get to it! (Image via 2K Games)

After completing Mob Mentality, you can immediately pick up Mob Rules from The Boss in Borderlands 4. In order to break into Lictor’s bunker, we need the right tech. The Boss has a contact, and so we’re going to take a briefcase of cash over and make the exchange.

You can see the location above, and I found it faster to head over to Bolten’s Bore, and drive over to the meetup spot. If there’s a hideout in that part of the map, I haven’t unlocked it yet unfortunately. When you arrive in Sainted Cup, you’re going to have a few waves of Rippers ready to fight, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

Kill your way through them, and as you start to push your way through the village, more and more Rippers show up. It gave me a really bad feeling about how this exchange was going to go down in Borderlands 4. Either way, resume your path of carnage and destruction, until you get to the meetup spot.

You count the Bells, 1, 2 and 3 (Image via 2K Games)

You need to complete a very simple puzzle when you get to the top of this area, and The Boss will mention it to you. You’ll see three shrines, and you need to ring the correct bells:

Center Shrine: Shoot the Blue Bell (Left Bell)

Shoot the Blue Bell (Left Bell) Left Shrine: Shoot the Yellow Bell (Center Bell)

Shoot the Yellow Bell (Center Bell) Right Shrine: Shoot the Purple Bell (Right Bell)

2) Place cashola, Kill rippers, digistruct package

These Rippers aren't anything special (Image via 2K Games)

Then come back to the Center Shrine, and place the cashola as instructed. A pair of Rippers will show up, and as it turns out, they aren’t thrilled that you took out their informant, Numah One. Instead of paying them way more than what they’re worth, this kicks off into a fight as a part of Mob Rules in Borderlands 4.

So Kill the Rippers. It’s a pretty typical wave of Rippers, with at least one Badass Psycho, but they aren’t especially powerful either. The only dangerous part is that they pretty much come at you from all sides. When they’re defeated, use ECHO-4 to Digistruct the Device to take it with you.

3) Reach The Boss’s hideout, Kill manglers, open hideout

Here's the jump point for me (Image via 2K Games)

This is the only real tricky part of Mob Rules in Borderlands 4. I once again fast traveled back to Bolten’s Bore and made my way to the location above. It’s a huge gap that you have to double jump/glide across, and the space it takes you to isn’t quite high enough.

You’re going to want to go up the mountain path a bit farther, and you’ll be able to easily glide across. When you see the purple crystals on the ground, go up the path, and you’ll see a location to jump across. You will certainly want to go a bit higher.

I used a vehicle, boosted across the gap, and then jump/glided until I could use the Grapple Point. Just watch the video above from 16:27 if you can’t find the location to jump from. Upon arrival, the hideout is beset upon by Manglers, so kill the Manglers. Just a small pack of them await, with one Badass, so clear them out and open the doorway.

4) Place package, Activate cracking device, take cracked tech, return to The Boss

Your time with The Boss isn't up yet (Image via 2K Games)

This is the easy part of the Borderlands 4 side mission Mob Rules. Place the package on the device, then turn to your right and activate the Device. Once it’s finished, pick up the cracked tech and return to The Boss.

That will complete the mission, and give you your rewards. It will also allow you to pick up the next step of the chain, Angry Mob. Your reward is XP, Cash, Eridium, an Assault Rifle, and the Claver ECHO-4 Paintjob.

