Borderlands 4 Mob Justice is a peculiar Side Mission that has you running about killing for The Boss, and preventing Vile Lictor from ever returning to the land of the living. This Side Mission is packed to the brim with action, adventure, and quite a few long walks if you're yet to unlock Fast-Travel points
Before we dive into the Borderlands 4 Mob Justice Walkthrough, here are a few things you need to know.
- Quest Giver: The Boss
- Location: The Low Keys
- Prerequisites: Angry Mob
- Estimated time to complete: 20 to 25 minutes.
Borderlands 4 Mob Justice Step-By-Step Walkthrough
Before we go step-by-step, here's a broad overview of what needs to be done to complete the Borderlands 4 Mob Justice Side Mission:
- Talk to The Boss
- Reach Vile Lictor's Black Site
- Find a way in
- Enter room and insert drive
- Have ECHO halt download and grab drive
- Return to The Boss and place drive
- Take Virus
- Reach Bruce
- Connect The Boss to Bruce
- Follow Bruce and enter Rift
- Stick with Bruce and kill Guards
- Kill Vile Enimies
- Inject Virus
- Return to The Boss
- Take the Drive and upload The Boss to Bruce
- Become The Boss
Talk to The Boss
Talk to The Boss in The Low Keys, and listen to what he has to say about Vile Lictor. Despite this entity being dead, there's still a chance of it coming back to life. As such, you're sole task is to ensure that this does not and cannot happen.
Reach Vile Lictor's Black Site
After the conversation ends, you'll have to make your way to the Vile Lictor's Black Site. This is going to be quite the journey, so consider using the Digirunner to save time, or you could always walk and take in the scenery.
Find a way in
You'll come across a door that will lead you to the next room, but it's sealed. To unlock it, turn right and walk towards the stuck elevator. You'll be prompted to use your Grapple to retrieve a canister. Once acquired, head back to the sealed door, and slot the canister in to unlock it.
Enter room and insert drive
Once unlocked, enter the room and insert the drive into the console to progress along the Borderlands 4 Mob Justice Side Mission.
Have ECHO halt download and grab drive
After a while, ECHO will halt the download. Once this occurs, grab the drive and keep it safe.
Return to The Boss and place drive
After taking the drive from Vile Lictor's Black Site, you'll be tasked to return to The Boss and place the drive in the console. Once this is done, the next phase of the Borderlands 4 Mob Justice Side Mission will start.
Take Virus
After you return to The Boss, you'll be given a Virus to upload to stop Vile Lictor from returning. Take it and await orders.
Reach Bruce and Connect The Boss to Bruce
After you take the Virus, you will have to make your way to Bruce, a Bulkhead that's waiting for you a short distance away. You will also have to interact with it to connect The Boss to this entity.
Follow Bruce and enter Rift
Once ready, stick close to Bruce and enter the Rift. You will need to use your Grapple to get to it.
Stick with Bruce and kill Guards
Once you exit the Rift, your immediate goal with to stick with Bruce. You will also have to kill numerous Guards to progress along the Borderlands 4 Mob Justice Side Mission. This will take some time as there will be waves of foes to dispatch.
Kill Vile Enemies
Once you're done dispatching the regular foes, you'll next have to deal with Vile Enemies in the Borderlands 4 Mob Justice. They are fewer in number and shouldn't take long to deal with.
Inject Virus and return to The Boss
Once you deal with the Vile foes, follow the marker to where to need to inject the Virus. After injecting it into the mainframe, return to The Boss.
Take the Drive and upload The Boss to Bruce
Next, you'll have to take the Drive and upload The Boss to Bruce, giving him a new body that's beyond sturdy.
Become The Boss
The final step of the Borderlands 4 Mob Justice Side Mission is to become The Boss yourself. Once this is done, you will have completed the questline.
