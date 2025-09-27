Borderlands 4 Scoundrel Roundup: Glitch & Kilo walkthrough

To pull off The Kairos Job (Borderlands 4 Scoundrel Roundup), you need to recruit both of Shim's trusted comrades-in-crime: Glitch and Kilo. This can be done via two separate Side Missions that are rather easy and fun to do. There are rewards involved as well, and while they aren't a lot, every little bit helps.
That being said, here's how to go about the Borderlands 4 Scoundrel Roundup Side Mission(s) and recruit Glitch and Kilo.
Borderlands 4 Scoundrel Roundup: Glitch walkthrough
Before we dive into the details, here's an overview of the tasks you'll have to do to complete the Borderlands 4 Scoundrel Roundup: Glitch walkthrough:
- Pick up the Side Mission from Shim at The Launchpad
- Go to Glitch and accept his task
- Turn off Power Relays
- Head back to Glitch
Pick up the Side Mission from Shim at The Launchpad
To start the Borderlands 4 Scoundrel Roundup for Glitch, you will have to talk to Shim at The Launchpad. He will task you with finding Glitch, Hacking Expert.
Go to Glitch and accept his task
Glitch can be found due north (just past Kilo's location, near Rootdown Estates. This is also where you first encounter Zadra, so it's easy enough to find. Once you talk to Glitch, he'll task you with breaking (and entering) and disarming Power Relays first before trusting you.
Turn off Power Relays
When you enter Zadra’s (former) hideout, you'll be tasked with turning off three Power Relays. You will need to tactfully slip past the laser defenses scattered about, so watch your step. Here's how to do it:
- First Power Relay: To get to the first one, crouch under the horizontal lasers and interact with the switch on the wall.
- Second Power Relay: From your current location, turn and go through the hallway. On the other side, you will find the second switch across the room. Jump over lasers to reach it.
- Third Power Relay: The final one can be found in a room ahead, which is unfortunately riddled with lasers. Carefully make your way through the maze, and on the wall above a dresser, you will find the switch.
Head back to Glitch
Once all three Power Relays have been switched off, you'll need to make your way back to Glitch, and the Side Mission: Borderlands 4 Scoundrel Roundup will be complete. You will be rewarded with XP, cash, and Eridium.
Borderlands 4 Scoundrel Roundup: Kilo walkthrough
Before we dive into the details, here's an overview of the tasks you'll have to do to complete the Borderlands 4 Scoundrel Roundup: Kilo walkthrough:
- Pick up the Side Mission from Shim at The Launchpad
- Go to Kilo and accept her task
- Start the Sequence
Pick up the Side Mission from Shim at The Launchpad
To start this Side Mission, you will have to talk to Shim at The Launchpad. You will then be tasked with tracking down Kilo, the Explosives Expert.
Go to Kilo and accept her task
Follow the map-marker to reach Kilo. She can be found a short distance to the northwest. She will be outside a structure, tinkering with explosives. After you interact with her, you will be asked to initiate the sequence for the detonation.
Start the Sequence
You'll need to follow the sequence and be quick about it. Start by "Smacking" the button in the center of the machine. You will get two options, and you will have to choose "Smack".
Once done, follow the directions as prompted. You'll have to pull a "Lever," smack the "Button," flip the "Switch," and shoot the "Panel." Once done, Kilo will congratulate you, and the Side Mission will be completed.
Read more articles here:
- Borderlands 4 Vault Hunter tier list: All class specs ranked
- Borderlands 4 Boss loot table: All Legendary drops in Fadefields
- Borderlands 4: All Fadefield Vault Key fragment locations