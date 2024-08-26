Brighter Shores release date, features, developers, platforms, and other details

Brighter Shores is a soon-to-release MMO being developed by Fen Research Limited. The game has yet to announce an exact release date but is currently listed on Steam as having a planned date of Q3 2024. Whether this planned release will be met is something we'll have to watch for going forward.

Fen Research Limited is headed up by industry legend Andrew Gower, most notable for creating Runescape, the popular MMO. Runescape and Old School Runescape both survive today with healthy playerbases, run by developers Jagex. Fans of the franchise will want to keep their eyes on this title because if anyone can bring about a good competitor to OSRS or RS3, it's Gower.

In this article, we'll go over what Brighter Shores is, as well as when it's going to be released along with all other details.

Brighter Shores release date

The release date is a bit up in the air, for better or worse (Image via Fen Research LTD)

This upcoming MMO has yet to receive a set-in-stone release date, but creator Andrew Gower has recently announced an estimate. Though the game says it has a planned release date of Q3 2024, Gower has confirmed they've had to push this back. Currently, the developer is hoping the game will launch into Early Access by November 5.

As stated on Gower's personal Twitter, a staff member recently had to leave the team and this has slowed down development. Hopefully, soon we can get more details and maybe even access to the game itself.

Feature of Brighter Shores

Brighter Shores will have an expansive profession system (Image via Fen Research LTD)

Brighter Shores follows your character as they adventure through a magical open world and progress in many different ways. These include combat, professions, and an ongoing story. Below, we'll list some professions we know will be in the game:

Fisher

Forager

Chef

Woodcutter

Miner

Alchemist

Stonemason

Merchant

Blacksmith

On top of these professions will be three legendary combat classes, the Cryoknight, Guardian, and Hammermage. Players will be able to face off in combat against Goblins, slime monsters, and many other types of creatures.

The developers of Brighter Shores

This MMO is being developed by Fen Research Limited, a company headed up by Runescape creator Andrew Gower. This game has been in development for almost 10 years by the company which, by Andrew's own words, will release the game "when it's ready".

Many fans seem to be inclined to have faith in Gower and his team as he has such a noteworthy history in the gaming industry. Some are even going so far as to say that it is their most anticipated MMO release in a decade.

What platforms will Brighter Shores be on?

Maybe later we'll see more listed platform releases (Image via Fen Research LTD)

Given the nature of Brighter Shores being a very similar style to Runescape, it's no surprise that so far it is only listed as being for computer platforms. Thankfully, it is set to be available on both PC and macOS as opposed to just the former.

These types of MMOs are typically very reliant on having the ability to "click" for navigation and interaction purposes. For this reason, it's common that they are only released on computer-based platforms or mobile. Whether this game will be released on mobile, has not been stated, but could come at a later date if so.

Is Brighter Shores going to be free to play?

Brighter Shores will be free to play with optional Premium benefits (Image via Fen Research LTD)

So far this title has been advertised by its developers as a free-to-play game, much like Runescape. It will have a Premium Pass that players can invest in that gives certain perks, however. Below we'll list the perks that only Premium Pass owners will have access to in the game:

Mine of Mantuban zone.

Crenopolis.

Unique character name (No # suffix).

Special armor dyes.

Ability to change the name.

Player-to-player trading.

Access to the Hopeport and Hopeforest zones are the only features that both Free and Premium Pass accounts are listed as sharing. What other forms of monetization may be in the game are currently not known, but you will be able to create an account and play to a point for free.

