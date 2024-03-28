Old School RuneScape Varlamore Part One: All major features

Old School RuneScape fans celebrated when Jagex introduced Varlamore Part One on March 20, 2024, marking the beginning of the game's largest area expansion. Players are encouraged to join and explore the grand Shining Kingdom of Varlamore, which promises exciting new adventures and a massive world to discover.

Let’s explore the Shining Kingdom of Varlamore and unfold new adventures in Old School RuneScape that come with this new update.

What are the major features in Runescape Varlamore Part One?

Major features coming with Runescape Varlamore Part 1 (Image via Jagex)

Runescape players can set out on exciting quests, fight opponents, tackle new obstacles, and uncover the mysteries hidden within this expansive new land. The update brings a range of fresh content, introducing new features like quests, challenges, boss fights, and diverse methods to enhance existing skills.

Fortis Colosseum

Fortis Colosseum holds the PvM minigame (Image via Jagex)

This grand arena in Runescape hosts a brand-new PvM minigame based on waves. As you progress through the waves, you'll face challenging combinations of enemies that will push even the most skilled fighters to their limits. After each wave, you'll have a choice: take your winnings and leave or risk it all for the next battle. Unlike other wave-based minigames, the difficulty and rewards increase as you advance.

Players can also adjust various modifiers between waves to tailor the challenge. Skilled fighters can earn rewards like the Tonalztic of Ralos, Sunfire Fanatic Armour, Sunfire Splinters, Sunfire Runes, and other useful unlocks for the Colosseum and beyond. If you conquer all the waves in the Colosseum, you'll be rewarded with Dizana's Quiver.

Thieving Activity

Players can upgrade their thieving skills in the capital of Varlamore (Image via Jagex)

In Old School RuneScape, players can level up their thieving skills on the streets of Civitas Illa Fortis, the capital of Varlamore. Additionally, a new hunting guild is available in the city. Once you reach a Thieving level of 50, you can start pickpocketing wealthy Varlamorians in the Bazaar. These citizens drop coin pouches like normal, but you may also find keys among the loot.

Speaking to a suspicious character near the wealthy homes, you can use these keys to sneak into the villas and steal valuable items. Just make sure to escape before the owners return. This Runescape activity also offers a chance to obtain a Bone Statuette, which can be chipped into Blessed Bone Shards for Prayer XP.

Hunters' Guild

You can find the best hunters in the Hunter's Guild in Runescape Varlamore (Image via Jagex)

The Hunters’ Guild in Varlamore is where you'll find the best hunters. You can use the guild’s leatherworking services to craft new armor for hunting. Outside the guild, you'll encounter various wildlife, such as moths, antelope, jerboa, foxes, and salamanders, all waiting to be trapped. You'll also learn to prepare Hunter Meats with a healing effect over time.

Additionally, you can look forward to new items like the Sunlight Hunter’s Crossbow, Hunter’s Spear, Sacks for storing meat and furs, and improvements to existing Hunter gear.

Mining

The Varlamore update brings new ways for players to upgrade their mining skills (Image via Jagex)

The Runescape Varlamore expansion introduces new ways to level up your Mining skills. With a Mining level of 41, you can now mine Calcified Deposits, which also grant Prayer XP. Mining near waterfalls increases your chances of success by 15%. When you come across Calcified Deposits, break them with a hammer to receive Bone Shards or a Cam Torum teleport item.

Remember to explore off the main path, as plenty of surprises await you in Varlamore Part One.

Perilous Moons

Perilous Moons is a dungeon in Varlamore (Image via Jagex)

You can start a quest to the Perilous Moons in Runescape Varlamore, where you'll encounter three formidable bosses. This quest offers new PvM content aimed at mid-level players, so having a Combat level of 75 or higher is recommended. To get on this quest, you'll need to meet certain requirements, including 48 Slayer, 20 Runecraft, 20 Hunter, 20 Fishing, 10 Construction, and having completed Twilight's Promise.

Inside the Perilous Moons dungeon, you'll encounter three dangerous demi-bosses. Defeating them will reward you with exciting loot. This new dungeon is made for solo players and groups, so you can team up with other players to take on these bosses without affecting your loot potential.

Prayer Activity

Players can earn experience through Prayers activity (Image via Jagex)

According to Runescape legend, the Varlamorian deity Ralos appeared in Ralos’ Rise many millennia ago. By making offerings at the Altar of Ralos, you will be blessed with experience points. You'll need 30 Prayer skills, along with some Jugs of Wine and bones, to participate. Under the watchful eyes of the attendants, you'll break bones into pieces, pour blessed wine into the pool, and make your offering.

Bone Shards can be crafted from various types of bones, all yielding the same amount of experience when offered. Higher-quality bones can be turned into more shards; some may even grant bonus shards.

