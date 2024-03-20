RuneScape Blooming Burrow event guide: Quests, rewards, and more

The RuneScape Blooming Burrow event introduces a wealth of new Easter-themed content for you to enjoy. This includes a newly added festive hub, seasonal quest, hub activities, egg hunts, and a plethora of rewards. While the event is already underway, there's still ample time for you to partake in the festive activities and earn both classic and new rewards.

This article guides you in completing the RuneScape Blooming Burrow event quest and lists all the available rewards.

RuneScape Blooming Burrow event start and end date

The RuneScape Blooming Burrow event commenced on March 18, 2024, and will continue until the first week of April, concluding on April 8, 2024.

RuneScape Blooming Burrow event quests and rewards

Blooming Burrow hub

During the event, you can access the Blooming Burrow hub through the portal located in the Burthorpe event area, the lodestone network, or the community tab.

Great Egg-Spectations Quest

In this quest, you'll assist the Easter Bunny in a mass production operation aimed at creating the perfect chocolate recipes. During this quest, you will journey across Gielinor and test various recipes.

You will receive the following rewards for completing this quest:

Bunny Outfit

5,000 Cooking XP Lamp

2,000 Spring Tokens

Emotes features in previous Easter Events

Access to the factory line activity in the Blooming Burrow

Two Treasure Hunter Keys

Completing this quest won't reward you with a Quest Point and isn't necessary for the treasured Quest Cape.

Hub activities

There are many repeatable activities that will reward you with Spring Tokens along with experience points. Here are the various activities you can participate in during the RuneScape Blooming Burrow event:

Collect chocolate from the chocolate rocks and deposit it in the mineshaft to earn Mining XP.

Track down and capture the escaped chocolate bunnies hiding in nearby burrows to earn Hunting XP.

Retrieve soft metal from the forge, then flatten it on the anvil to gain Smithing XP before storing it in foil storage.

Once you've finished the Great Egg-Spectations quest, head back to the Egg Plant chocolate factory and lend a hand with the chocolate crafting machine. Assist with tasks like Mix, Mold, or Foil the eggs and other chocolate treats to receive experience in either Herblore, Cooking, or Crafting, respectively.

While engaging in combat and skilling activities, there's also a chance to discover untradeable Skill Pet Bunny Ear tokens. These tokens unlock bunny ears for your Skill Pets.

The Grand Eggs-Change

You can exchange all the Spring Tokens you've earned from completing hub activities and quests by visiting Gummy Bunny outside the Egg Plant for various rewards.

Here are all the available rewards:

Override

Burrow Teleport: 2000

2000 Butterfly Wings: 1000

1000 Sword of Edicts override: 2000

2000 Brassican Cloak: 1000

1000 Marimban Cloak: 1000

1000 Godless Cloak: 1000

1000 Jadinko Slippers override: 500

500 Egg on a Fork override: 2000

2000 Bunny Head override: 1000

1000 Imperial coronation helmet: 500

500 Imperial coronation cuirass: 1500

1500 Imperial coronation plate legs: 1000

1000 Imperial coronation gauntlets and sabatons: 1000

1000 Chick-axe: 2000

2000 Caelyn's spare hat override: 1000

1000 Easter backpack override: 1000

1000 Floppy bunny ears override: 1000

Pet

Laika: 5000

5000 Jadinko Pet: 5000

5000 Sheldon Pet: 5000

Title

'of the Flowers': 500

500 'Hard-boiled' title: 500

500 'The Poached' title: 500

Overhead Emote

Bunny Hungry: 500

Container

Gummy Surprise Egg: 5000

Animation

Butterfly Dervish emote: 2000

2000 Easter Cooking skilling animation: 2000

2000 Loves me, loves me not rest: 2000

Gear

Squirrel Ears: 1000

1000 Sunbeam Crown: 500

500 Icicle Crown: 500

500 Egg on Face Mask: 500

500 Chocolate Egg on Face Mask: 500

500 Eggsterminator: 2000

2000 Butterfly Mask: 500

500 Butterfly Top: 1500

1500 Butterfly Legs: 1000

1000 Candy Floss Maul: 2000

2000 Aurelian Cape: 2000

2000 Butterfly Necklace: 500

Transmog item

Enchanted Bunny Egg: 1500

1500 Enchanted Chick Egg: 1500

1500 Enchanted Lamb Egg: 1500

1500 Everlasting Gobstopper: 1500

Egg Hunt

You can collect golden eggs scattered across Gielinor to earn Egg Points, which can then be traded for the following rewards during the RuneScape Blooming Burrow event:

Flower Sprout (Aura): 30

30 Spring Picnic Outfit: 20

20 Cheep (Offhand Magic): 10

10 Floral Loot Beam: 10

10 Easter Trees (Fort Forinthry Unlock): 6

6 Gummy Surprise Egg (Container): 4

Title

"Chocolate": 2

2 "the Egg": 2

Overhead Emote

Eggo Dizzy: 4

4 Guthix Sleepy: 4

