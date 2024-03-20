RuneScape Blooming Burrow event guide: Quests, rewards, and more

The RuneScape Blooming Burrow event introduces a wealth of new Easter-themed content for you to enjoy. This includes a newly added festive hub, seasonal quest, hub activities, egg hunts, and a plethora of rewards. While the event is already underway, there's still ample time for you to partake in the festive activities and earn both classic and new rewards.
This article guides you in completing the RuneScape Blooming Burrow event quest and lists all the available rewards.
RuneScape Blooming Burrow event start and end date
The RuneScape Blooming Burrow event commenced on March 18, 2024, and will continue until the first week of April, concluding on April 8, 2024.
RuneScape Blooming Burrow event quests and rewards
Blooming Burrow hub
During the event, you can access the Blooming Burrow hub through the portal located in the Burthorpe event area, the lodestone network, or the community tab.
Great Egg-Spectations Quest
In this quest, you'll assist the Easter Bunny in a mass production operation aimed at creating the perfect chocolate recipes. During this quest, you will journey across Gielinor and test various recipes.
You will receive the following rewards for completing this quest:
- Bunny Outfit
- 5,000 Cooking XP Lamp
- 2,000 Spring Tokens
- Emotes features in previous Easter Events
- Access to the factory line activity in the Blooming Burrow
- Two Treasure Hunter Keys
Completing this quest won't reward you with a Quest Point and isn't necessary for the treasured Quest Cape.
Hub activities
There are many repeatable activities that will reward you with Spring Tokens along with experience points. Here are the various activities you can participate in during the RuneScape Blooming Burrow event:
- Collect chocolate from the chocolate rocks and deposit it in the mineshaft to earn Mining XP.
- Track down and capture the escaped chocolate bunnies hiding in nearby burrows to earn Hunting XP.
- Retrieve soft metal from the forge, then flatten it on the anvil to gain Smithing XP before storing it in foil storage.
- Once you've finished the Great Egg-Spectations quest, head back to the Egg Plant chocolate factory and lend a hand with the chocolate crafting machine. Assist with tasks like Mix, Mold, or Foil the eggs and other chocolate treats to receive experience in either Herblore, Cooking, or Crafting, respectively.
- While engaging in combat and skilling activities, there's also a chance to discover untradeable Skill Pet Bunny Ear tokens. These tokens unlock bunny ears for your Skill Pets.
The Grand Eggs-Change
You can exchange all the Spring Tokens you've earned from completing hub activities and quests by visiting Gummy Bunny outside the Egg Plant for various rewards.
Here are all the available rewards:
Override
- Burrow Teleport: 2000
- Butterfly Wings: 1000
- Sword of Edicts override: 2000
- Brassican Cloak: 1000
- Marimban Cloak: 1000
- Godless Cloak: 1000
- Jadinko Slippers override: 500
- Egg on a Fork override: 2000
- Bunny Head override: 1000
- Imperial coronation helmet: 500
- Imperial coronation cuirass: 1500
- Imperial coronation plate legs: 1000
- Imperial coronation gauntlets and sabatons: 1000
- Chick-axe: 2000
- Caelyn's spare hat override: 1000
- Easter backpack override: 1000
- Floppy bunny ears override: 1000
Pet
- Laika: 5000
- Jadinko Pet: 5000
- Sheldon Pet: 5000
Title
- 'of the Flowers': 500
- 'Hard-boiled' title: 500
- 'The Poached' title: 500
Overhead Emote
- Bunny Hungry: 500
Container
- Gummy Surprise Egg: 5000
Animation
- Butterfly Dervish emote: 2000
- Easter Cooking skilling animation: 2000
- Loves me, loves me not rest: 2000
Gear
- Squirrel Ears: 1000
- Sunbeam Crown: 500
- Icicle Crown: 500
- Egg on Face Mask: 500
- Chocolate Egg on Face Mask: 500
- Eggsterminator: 2000
- Butterfly Mask: 500
- Butterfly Top: 1500
- Butterfly Legs: 1000
- Candy Floss Maul: 2000
- Aurelian Cape: 2000
- Butterfly Necklace: 500
Transmog item
- Enchanted Bunny Egg: 1500
- Enchanted Chick Egg: 1500
- Enchanted Lamb Egg: 1500
- Everlasting Gobstopper: 1500
Egg Hunt
You can collect golden eggs scattered across Gielinor to earn Egg Points, which can then be traded for the following rewards during the RuneScape Blooming Burrow event:
- Flower Sprout (Aura): 30
- Spring Picnic Outfit: 20
- Cheep (Offhand Magic): 10
- Floral Loot Beam: 10
- Easter Trees (Fort Forinthry Unlock): 6
- Gummy Surprise Egg (Container): 4
Title
- "Chocolate": 2
- "the Egg": 2
Overhead Emote
- Eggo Dizzy: 4
- Guthix Sleepy: 4
