Old School RuneScape skills tier list: All skills ranked

The Old School RuneScape (OSRS) skills tier list is one of the most important things players should use to maximize their gameplay in this well-known massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Although every skill in this game has unique advantages, some are more powerful than others. This title comprises 23 different skills that can be advanced throughout the game. It includes cooking food, casting magic, and many more.

That said, if you're a newbie to OSRS and are still determining which skill to focus on for your adventure, this guide is for you.

In this article, we list every skill in Old School RuneScape and sort them according to different tier lists so you can kickstart your journey efficiently.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Tier list for Old School RuneScape skills

The best skills in Old School RuneScape are as follows:

Tier list for skills in OSRS (Image via Tiermaker)

SS-tier

The skill in this tier is the most potent one you can use in different activities of Old School RuneScape. It comes with exceptional perks that allow players to cast spells and teleport to various areas of this beloved MMORPG.

Magic

S-tier

These skills display noteworthy potency in various content in OSRS. Although they are some of the strongest in the game, they are in this tier because of their lack of impact compared to the SS-tier.

The skills that belong to the S-tier are the following:

Attack

Ranged

Woodcutting

Thieving

A-tier

Skills classified in this tier display niche use cases in the varied content of OSRS. Though the skills on this particular tier list are powerful enough in their own right, they are often overshadowed by the SS and S-tier skills.

The A-tier skills are the following:

Defence

Prayer

Fishing

Farming

Slayer

Runecraft

B-tier

Usually, this tier consists of many skills that provide limited usefulness or require specific situations to shine. However, these builds are not that popular because they provide average benefits in this MMORPG.

The skills in this tier include:

Hitpoints

Cooking

Crafting

Mining

C-tier

These skills typically provide less benefit than meta-skills in this game, justifying their position in this tier. However, you can still use them in specific situations to gain advantages in in-game activities.

Some of the skills from this tier are as follows:

Strength

Smithing

Construction

D-tier

Compared to previous tiers, this one comprises some of the least popular skills. The rewards of these skills are not great, and the impact on your gameplay is very nominal.

The D-tier includes the following skills:

Herblore

Agility

Hunter

E-tier

The skills in this tier are the worst in the game. Skills like fire making and Fletching mainly belong to the E-tier. These skills have no direct effect, but they can be utilized to help other skills function. While Firemaking is useful for ranged combat, Fletching is crucial for cooking and certain activities.

This tier includes skills such as:

Firemaking

Fletching

Check out more Old School RuneScape topics here:

Old School RuneScape remake || Old School RuneScape trading || Similar games with AFK or autoplay features