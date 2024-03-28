Old School RuneScape: How to reach Varlamore?

Varlamore is one of the three regions that make up the continent in RuneScape. It had been closed for a long time until it finally opened its doors on March 20, 2024. Players are excited to see what this region offers, as quests that provide plenty of chances to dive into its history, mythology, and culture await in Varlamore.

But before that, you may wonder how to reach the kingdom of Varlamore in Old School RuneScape (OSRS), as it can be challenging. Here's a guide on reaching Varlamore, detailing the requirements to access the area, among other important points.

How to get to Varlamore in Runescape?

To reach Varlamore, you must first complete the Children of the Sun quest (Image via Jagex)

To reach the Kingdom of Varlamore in Runescape, you must complete the Children of the Sun quest. To start this quest, talk to Noah or Alina in Varrock Square. If you need a good build to stay safe during the quest, you can use a necromancy build.

Once you have started the quest, you must sneak around, so ensure you have finished the Defender of Varrock quest first. Ask about the delegation's arrival time to trigger a cutscene, then follow the suspicious guard as he heads southeast into Varrock. As you follow him, remember to hide behind buildings whenever he turns around to avoid being caught.

You must stop at specific spots along the way, including Lowe’s Archery Emporium and Old Man Yarlo’s house. After the guard enters a building next to the Rune Shop, return to Varrock Square and speak to Sergeant Tobyn. He will instruct you to mark four guards located around Varrock. Now, you must identify and mark four guards.

The first guard stands outside Aris’s tent with his hands on their hips. Look for the second guard near Benny and his newsstand; he won't wear a helmet. The third guard in Runescape is outside Lowe’s Archer Emporium, leaning against the wall with his arms crossed. Lastly, you'll find the fourth guard on the path east between the archery shop and Varrock east bank, wielding a mace.

Once you have marked all four guards, revisit Sergeant Tobyn, and he will take you to the cell on the palace roof. After finishing the Children of the Sun quest in Runescape, Prince Itzla advises you to talk to Regulus Cento, who can be found outside the East Varrock gate. Then, you will gain access to travel to Varlamore using an NPC bird named Quetzal in Varrock. Quetzal can take you to the central city of Varlamore, Civitas Illa Fortis, and will also be there to bring you back to the mainland when needed.

