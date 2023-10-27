Bungie to allow Destiny 2 vault access from the Orbit in Season 23

The Destiny 2 vault has been a topic of discussion for quite some time. While most of it revolved around the space it contained, very little was said about its accessibility. There are only two locations from which the vault can be accessed — the first is the Tower, and the second is the H.E.L.M. Starting in Season 23, Bungie will allow players to access this from the Orbit itself.

Considering the character inventory has limited gear slots, the vault is a necessary aspect. So why is it important to be able to access the Destiny 2 vault from the Orbit?

Destiny 2 vault access gets updated in Season 23

For those who don't know how the vault functions, it's more like a stash where you store all your unused gear. You can return later and dismantle the items you don't require or keep them if it's really useful. Since the gear slots on your character are low, the Destiny 2 vault comes in handy when it comes to storing useful gear.

While the game has a loadout feature that allows you to pull items from the vault, there are occasions when you don't have items saved to your loadouts but need them for an activity. Up until now, you would have to either enter the Tower or the H.E.L.M to pull the items from your Destiny 2 vault. However, starting in Season 23, you can access the vault directly from the Orbit itself.

This is a major quality-of-life update that's set to go live in the new season. If not anything else, this change will preclude the hassle of jumping back and forth before starting an activity. It will be interesting to see how players react to this change once the new season goes live.

However, there are still concerns about the overall vault space. As of now, the Destiny 2 vault has only 600 slots shared between three characters. Upon dividing it equally, the estimate comes up to 200 slots per character. Given the amount of weapons and armor pieces that every class has, space management can be quite challenging.

Although it's unclear if the developers will add more vault space in the near future, it would be a worthwhile addition in Season 23 itself. The game has grown considerably over the years, and additional space is required to accommodate the weapons released in the recent few updates.