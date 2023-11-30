Bungie removes controversial Destiny 2 Starter Pack from stores following backlash

The Destiny 2 Starter Pack launched alongside the Season of the Wish was one of the most controversial Bungie products to have gone live in a while now. This product was priced at $14.99 and contained a few Exotic weapons and some in-game currencies. While the idea of the Starter Pack was fine, the price wasn't, and the developers had to face a lot of criticism on social media for the same.

Over the past few months, Bungie has been in hot water for a lot of reasons. Starting with the poor reception of Lightfall to them laying off a major portion of their staff in November this year, the developers went from one roadblock to another. The Starter Pack was another such hindrance, which the Bungie team has now dealt with.

Destiny 2 Starter Pack not available in stores anymore

Expand Tweet

The Destiny 2 Starter Pack offered the following items:

Ruinous Effigy

Traveler's Chosen

Sleeper Simulant

Exotic Ship

Exotic Ghost Shell

Exotic Sparrow

125,000 Glimmer

1 Ascendant Shard

1 Enhancement Prism

50 Enhancement Cores

The issue with this pack was that the three Exotic weapons weren't really in the meta for quite some time now, and the cosmetics don't have any gameplay advantage. Given the current economy balancing in the game, the materials that this pack was offering were worth taking into consideration. However, the problem was that they weren't enough to masterwork even a single piece of armor.

Moreover, this pack was aimed at newcomers, so players were of the opinion that bombarding them with a pack like this would only heighten the confusion. Instead, if the Destiny 2 Starter Pack contained access to some of the older expansions before Lightfall, it would have been a nice way to get newer players started on their journey in the Light vs Darkness saga.

Most importantly, since the main USP of this game is the storyline itself, including some of the older expansions in this Starter Pack would have given them somewhat of a direction about where to start with respect to the overall storyline of the game.

Expand Tweet

After being harshly criticized, the developers took down the Destiny 2 Starter Pack from all digital storefronts. However, it's currently unclear if players who've already purchased this item will be eligible for refunds at this point in time. Considering that the pack contained a certain number of consumables, it's unlikely that they'll be eligible for refunds.

However, it's also worth noting that the developers have agreed that there's a lot more that new players need to experience for themselves before jumping into the Exotic chase. It will be interesting to see what Bungie does to make the new player journey easier.