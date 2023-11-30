"It's not that surprising anymore" - Reddit reacts to the Destiny 2 Season of the Wish content

It's been a little over a day since Destiny 2 Season of the Wish has gone live, but that hasn't stopped players from criticizing the content that this new season has to offer. One of the major disadvantages that it has is that this season will be running until June 4, 2024, making it one of the longest-running seasons in the game so far.

Ever since Lightfall went live, Bungie has been receiving backlash for the content they've been offering in the game. That said, here's what players on Reddit have to say about Destiny 2 Season of the Wish.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is being criticized because of the lack of content

To start off, Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is one of the most important seasons in terms of the storyline. This is primarily because it deals with the fabled 15th wish, which was believed to be a rumor all this while. Although the cutscene and the seasonal storyline itself revolve well enough around the said wish, many Redditors feel that the content through which this story is told is a bit underwhelming.

To put it into context, there are two seasonal activities this time around, namely Riven's Lair and The Coil. The latter is similar to Riven's Lair, with just a few twists on the formula. Both these activities are placed within the Dreaming City and are located in the areas where the Last Wish raid takes place.

While that's understandable, the Blind Well, which is the public activity in the Dreaming City, also plays an important role in the current season. Apart from this, the current season is very similar to the Season of the Lost in terms of dialogue as well.

The main concern that players have is that there's nothing new in Season of the Wish. Most of the content that's a part of this season has been in the game already, so many Redditors believe that Bungie is reusing previously available content.

One Redditor mentioned that Bungie claimed they would be listening to what the community wanted. However, they feel that all their feedback has fallen on deaf ears because Bungie has done very little to make Destiny 2 Season of the Wish meet community expectations.

That said, it's slightly harsh to pass judgment so early on because Destiny 2 storylines keep developing over time. Not just that, the developers have previously added content to the game weeks after a season began, and The Imbaru Engine is a prime example of this.

However, the concerns that the players have are still valid. Considering that this season is going to be exceptionally long, it will be interesting to see how the developers plan on retaining their player base until the new expansion drops.