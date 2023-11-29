Destiny 2 Riven's Lair guide: How to complete, rewards, and more

Destiny 2 Riven's Lair is a new activity added to the Season of the Wish. Here, players venture inside the lair of the Ahamkara to retrieve the eggs that she's hidden there. The process, however, isn't easy because every single path is filled with traps, and the halls are occupied by enemies. This is one of two seasonal activities in the current season.

Seasonal activities in the game are always matchmade, up to a certain difficulty level. While there are rumors of secrets being present in the activity, they haven't been revealed so far.

That said, here's everything that players need to know about Destiny 2 Riven's Lair.

How to complete Destiny 2 Riven's Lair easily

Expand Tweet

The Destiny 2 Riven's Lair is a three-player activity. As of now, it has no difficulty modes. The premise is simple: all you need to do is undertake the activity and clear the Ley Lines so that Riven's eggs can easily pass through.

When you begin the activity, you will be required to stand on a plate in front of three portals. One portal will randomly be activated. Once you enter the portal, you will be transported to different areas in the Last Wish raid, where you will have to clear out enemies.

The entire activity can be broken down into four stages. During the first and third stages, you will need to activate plates. During the second and the fourth stages, you will have to defeat enemies.

For the plate stages, you might come across environmental debuffs. For example, you might encounter platforms with spikes on them, a pervading darkness debuff, or a poisoned debuff that can kill you easily. Some debuffs, like the pervading darkness, need to be cleared by standing in a pool of light.

Expand Tweet

Alternatively, the spikes and the poison debuffs can be avoided completely by maneuvering yourself around them. Whatever debuff you come across in the first stage will be present in the third stage as well. As for the second and fourth stages, you will just need to eliminate enemies.

Interestingly enough, the fourth stage in the Destiny 2 Riven's Lair is the boss fight. Regardless of who or what the boss is, they will be protected by a special shield that must be broken. To do so, you must either defeat a specific enemy, pick up their weapon, and then shoot the boss with it.

Sometimes, when you defeat a specific enemy, you will get a buff, which is similar to the Wrathful buff that's been seen multiple times in Destiny 2. However, if you hold on to this buff, you will die when the timer expires. To clear this buff, you might have to defeat another shielded enemy in Destiny 2 Riven's Lair to unlock the cleanse mechanic.

Destiny 2 Riven's Lair rewards

The rewards are nothing spectacular as of now. Apart from the random Dreaming City loot that you will come across, the final chest will reward you with Glimmer and one of the seasonal gear pieces or weapons.