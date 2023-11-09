All Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine flame locations

The fourth Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine puzzle has many layers to it. It is, in fact, the hardest in the engine, and is one of the most complicated challenges that players have come across in the game for a while. To unlock this puzzle, not only do they have to collect a Minor Arcana card, like the previous tests, they will also have to grab three different flames from three different locations.

The Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine has had a significant impact on the game's lore. That said, here are the locations of the three flames.

Where to find all three Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine flames

To unlock the final Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine room, you will have to find three flames and ignite the pedestals that are outside the room. These three flames are hidden inside three different seasonal activities. The quest will also give you a hint about where to find these three flames. The in-game description on each of the pedestals is as follows:

The flame burns within the Altars of Summoning

The flame burns within the Spire

The flame burns within the mists below

As seen in the description, you will find a flame each at the Altars of Summoning, Savathun's Spire, and within the Imbaru Engine itself.

Altars of Summoning flame location

Make your way into the Altars of Summoning. Then, make your way to the big open space in the middle, and then make your way to the left.

You should see a deepsight node here. Interact with it, and a bunch of platforms will appear. Jump on these platforms to grab the Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine flame.

Savathun's Spire flame location

Once you've acquired the one in the Altars of Summoning, make your way to Savathun's Spire. You will come across the flame in the section where you have to enter the portal with the right symbols.

In this section, you will come across a ramp with rotating beams and a pendulum. Once you cross this ramp, you will see three disc-shaped platforms, which lead to another set of portals.

On the first platform is a deepsight node. Activate it, and you will see that there are a few platforms that are heading downwards. Follow the path and you will find the second flame.

Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine flame location

For the final flame, make your way to the Cunning Test in the Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine. Here, when you interact with the deepsight node, you will be able to see a few footprints and the flame as well. Just make your way up to the flame and interact with it to collect it.

Once you've collected all three, make your way back to the Imbaru Engine Truth and Lies test level, and interact with the three pedestals outside the room to open the first doorway.