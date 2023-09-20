Destiny 2 The Imbaru Engine guide: All correct chests and secret triumph

The Imbaru Engine is a brand-new mission that unlocks within Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, following right behind the weekly story questline. It spawns Guardians in a unique location inside Savanthun's Spire while directing players towards different objectives. The main goal within the Imbaru Engine is to collect the correct chests placed near Hive symbols.

This article walks you through the locations of each symbol and chest within the mission. The first location has a single chest, while the second has two correct chests. Three chests can be present anywhere in the room.

The Imbaru Engine chest location guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

The following locations are divided into three sections, each with a gradual increase in the required chests. After starting the quest from the HELM, ascend the Spire like you usually would at any given time until you come across an inverted room, similar to the concept of the Prophecy Dungeon.

First section:

Keeping a few things in mind before interacting with the Hive ritual in front of you is essential. Aside from looking for the chests throughout the run, you're also searching for the Hive symbol resembling an "X" or a "star." A reference has been provided with an image below.

X symbol in the Hive rune (Image via Destiny 2)

Hence, after interacting with the ritual, look behind to see two chests spawn. The correct one is on the left, near the "X" Hive rune.

Two chests at the first (Image via Destiny 2)

Interact with the chest near the X symbol to activate the next portion of the activity.

Second section:

Once you are done looting the first chest, follow the waypoint and move onto the upper platform. The objective remains the same: you must collect two chests tied to the X sign.

The first two chests will have their signs on the ground, while the chest at the end of the platform will have its sign inscribed on the wall.

Three chests in the Imbaru Engine (Image via Destiny 2)

The locations of these signs are randomized for all players.

Third and final section:

The third section will have chests around the arena in perhaps one of the trickiest encounters. Aside from looking for the "X" Hive rune, you will need to keep an eye on the direction that the rune is pointing towards. The image below should help clear things up.

Hive rune (Image via Destiny 2)

Another tip for this section is the obvious "Expert Tracker" Ghost mod, which will highlight every chest present in the room. The objective remains the same here; you must look for a chest with an "X" Hive symbol corresponding to it or pointing towards it.