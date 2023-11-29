Destiny 2 Blind Well : How to complete, rewards, and more

The Destiny 2 Blind Well public activity is in the Dreaming City and can be launched from this game's Director only. While this piece of content can be attempted solo, it supports up to six people simultaneously. The activity can be completed multiple times as well, with each subsequent round increasing in difficulty.

The Destiny 2 Blind Well has been this game's part for years but has lost its popularity over time. This activity has been given a new lease of life in Season of the Wish, with it being incorporated into the seasonal storyline.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Blind Well

Expand Tweet

The premise of this activity is simple. You will have to charge the Destiny 2 Blind Well with light, and then defeat a bunch of enemies that keep spawning. You will have to do this multiple times to get the Harbingers of the Plague to appear.

To start this activity in the Season of the Wish, you need to interact with the well and deposit a Charge of Unstable light. Once you do this, the central well will become illuminated and have a barrier around it.

As long as you're inside this barrier, you will have a buff known as the Touch of the Sky. If you leave it, this buff will expire after a few seconds, and you will receive a debuff known as the Touch of the Deep. This will keep eating away at your health.

Keep defeating enemies till the first well is charged. Once this is done, a new well will be marked on your map, and you will have to keep beating foes to charge that one as well. This entire process has to be repeated four times in total. After that, a final boss will spawn.

To defeat such enemies, you will have to defeat a smaller boss to make them invulnerable. Then, you can target the main boss with everything you have. What's interesting is that your super ability recharges very quickly. This means you might be able to use two supers on one boss.

Expand Tweet

After you've defeated such entities, you will have a few seconds to interact with the main well once again. If you manage to do so in time, you will be able to call out another boss and make it into a Heroic event. Defeat that foe as well, and you will have successfully completed the Destiny 2 Blind Well public event.

At this point, you can either abandon the activity completely or you can interact with the main well again. This will allow you to restart this content but at a higher difficulty. Just like the Altars of Sorrow on the Moon, the Destiny 2 Blind Well also has three different tiers. Its third one is the most difficult as well as the most rewarding.

Destiny 2 Blind Well rewards

For completing this activity successfully, you will be rewarded with Enhancement Cores and some pieces of gear as well. However, the equipment that you receive from this activity is related to the Dreaming City only. The weapons, however, belong to the random world loot pool.