Destiny 2 Well of Radiance and Ward of Dawn coming in Season of the Wish

The Destiny 2 Well of Radiance is one of the most overpowered supers in the game. Notably, the Ward of Dawn is just as powerful but isn't as popular. Unlike the Ward, the Well was quite common in most end-game activities, especially during the boss DPS phases. Based on the information revealed by Bungie, both supers are being nerfed in the Season of the Wish.

Bungie isn't known to nerf abilities every now and then, but players were heavily dependent on the aforementioned supers. Here's how developers are planning on reworking the Destiny 2 Well of Radiance and the Ward of Dawn.

Destiny 2 Well of Radiance and Ward of Dawn reworks coming in Season of the Wish

As of now, the Destiny 2 Well of Radiance and Ward of Dawn are two of the fastest-recharging supers in the game. Furthermore, according to Bungie, both supers are quite similar in nature, which precludes any distinct impact.

That said, from Season of the Wish, the Well of Radiance and the Ward of Dawn cooldowns will be increased to 455 seconds. This is the initial change for these abilities, with no further modifications arriving in Season of the Wish. However, they will be monitored over the course of the season.

Developers have, however, planned another set of changes for both supers. But the nature of these modifications and their expected release dates are still under wraps. These details will be released closer to their release dates.

As of now, the change in cooldown might not be that much of a problem if players can generate enough orbs of power. However, future updates might affect the invulnerability offered by the Well of Radiance. That's one of the primary reasons many use it during most boss DPS phases.

While these changes have generated interest, players might have to curb their reliance on the Well of Radiance or the Ward of Dawn. Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is set to go live on November 28, alongside these changes. Following this update, players will be one season away from The Final Shape, which is the last expansion in the Light vs Darkness saga.