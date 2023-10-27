Bungie to rework Ghost Mods in Destiny 2 Season 23

In Destiny 2, Ghost Mods are some of the most underrated utility pieces. Not only do these mods give you a small XP boost, but they also help obtain high-stat armor pieces. Overall, these mods are quite handy, but they needed a rework for a considerable amount of time now. With Bungie overhauling almost every aspect of the game over the past few seasons, it's finally time for these Ghost Mods to get a much-needed tune-up.

With that said, here are all the changes to the Destiny 2 Ghost Mods that Bungie will be introducing in Season 23.

Destiny 2 Ghost Mod costs to be reworked in Season 23

When it comes to the rework, Bungie isn't touching what these mods do at all. The only thing that they're changing is the cost of these mods. Once these changes are in place, there's a high chance that you will be able to equip every single Destiny 2 Ghost Mod that the game has to offer.

With that said, here is the list of all the mods, along with their new cost:

Combo Detector: 1

Wombo Detector: 2

Mobility Armorer: 2

Resilience Armorer: 2

Recovery Armorer: 2

Strength Armorer: 2

Intellect Armorer: 2

Discipline Armorer: 2

Core Harvest: 1

Prism Harvest: 3

Modularity: 3

Prosperity: 3

However, to use all these Destiny 2 Ghost Mods, you will have to masterwork your Ghost Shells, and that might take up some currency. Given that Glimmer will be very important in Season 23, you might want to spend your resources right now when it's abundantly available. Bungie will also be retiring Legendary Shards in the next season, so it's good to use them up as well.

Although these Ghost Shells are purely cosmetic in nature, they do have a significant role to play in the amount of XP you earn or the stats of armor drops you receive based on the kind of Ghost Mods that you have equipped. While these changes look amazing on pen and paper, it will be interesting to see how they play out and affect gameplay once they go live in the next season.

Bungie has also confirmed that they'll be monitoring this system and will be making more tweaks in the future based on the data that they receive in Season 23. With the game continuing post The Final Shape expansion, these are some of the major changes that could have a long-lasting impression of the game in the near future.