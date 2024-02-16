Can you change Captain's Name in Skull and Bones

A pirate's reputation is important, and to build one for yourself in Ubisoft's pirating adventure, Skull and Bones, you must select the right name for your Captain. Fortunately, you can change your current name if you're not satisfied with it. The greatest pirate ship captains in history are not often remembered for their deeds but rather for their very cool names. Blackbeard, Captain Kidd, and Calico Jack are perfect examples.

As you sail across the open seas, living the life of a pirate, you'll want to pick a name that strikes fear into the hearts of your enemies. However, you might not have had the opportunity to pick one when you kicked off on your pirating adventure. We've got you covered; this article will show you how to change your Captain's name in Skull and Bones.

How to change your Captain's name in Skull and Bones

Picking the right name for your Captain is crucial (Image via Ubisoft)

If you've tried to look through the settings for a way to change your Captain's name in Skull and Bones, you'll be disappointed to know that Ubisoft's newest title doesn't allow you to do that in the game itself. This is mainly because the game never asks players to select a name for themselves before they kick off their pirating adventure.

Since it is impossible to name your Captain, the game displays your Ubisoft username instead. Therefore, in order to change your Captain's name in Skull and Bones, you will have to change your Ubisoft username. To do so, follow the steps listed below:

Open the Ubisoft website and log in.

Click on your profile icon and select account information.

Select account management to open your profile.

Click on the pencil icon next to your username.

Pick a name of your choice.

You will have successfully changed your name in Skull and Bones on confirming the changes. Please note that you can only change your Ubisoft username once every 30 days, so make sure you're sure of the name before you pull the trigger.

Can you change your Ship's name in Skull and Bones?

Unlike your Captain's name, Ships can be renamed in-game (Image via Ubisoft)

Much like your Captain's name in this title, your ship's name can also be changed. While changing the former is not very straightforward, players will be happy to know that they can easily change the names of their beloved vessels without ever leaving the game.

To do so, you have to select the edit name option on the ship customization screen and name your vessel according to your preferences. However, do keep in mind that you cannot exceed 15 characters while choosing a name for your ship. If you're looking for inspiration, some have named their Vanguard Snow in Skull and Bones, Snowflake.

