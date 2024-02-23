Can you play Skull and Bones on Steam Deck?

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure shooter title that features an open-world map, merchant ships, enemy pirates, ship weapons, and furniture crafting. Launched on February 13, 2024, this massively multiplayer online game (MMO) also includes various events and story missions in which you have to go up against real-time players. Defeating opponents will increase your Infamy (leveling system), unlocking different weapon blueprints and other aspects of the gameplay.

Steam Deck is a well-known platform for action-adventure and shooter video games. With this device being a handheld console, you can easily craft and transport your equipment without spending more time on larger gaming platforms like PCs and consoles. For that reason, you might be wondering if Skull and Bones is available on Steam Deck.

To that end, this article will discuss if this game can be played on Steam Deck.

Is Skull and Bones available on Steam Deck?

You cannot play Skull and Bones on Steam Deck. This action-adventure game was developed by Ubisoft and does not support Steam. It is not available on the latter Store or Steam Deck. According to Steam, this newly launched title is yet to launch as an application for the gaming handheld device.

Ubisoft has partnered with Epic Games instead of Steam. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that it will be available on Steam Deck anytime soon.

Ubisoft has been keeping its big titles away from Steam Deck, like the recently launched Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. It may be difficult for developers to optimize high-end games for both handheld and older gaming platforms due to the lower specifications provided by them.

Where can we play Skull and Bones?

You cannot run the title in Steam Deck, but several other platforms support it. Here are the platforms on which you can play this game:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Microsoft Windows (PC)

Amazon Luna

Shooter video games like Skull and Bones available on Steam Deck

Several games under this category are available on Steam Deck. Try them out if you are looking for a similar gaming experience. Here are the alternatives available on Steam Deck:

World of Warships

Horizon Zero Dawn

Monster Hunter Rise

Starfield

One Piece Odyssey

Pirate Simulator

Sea of Thieves

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag

