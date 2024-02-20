How to complete Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation in Skull and Bones

To complete the Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation in Skull and Bones, you must be prepared for a long journey. The Great Ukuta is situated at the southern edge of the Coast of Africa region. You can fetch an enormous amount of loot upon capturing this location, making it a vital step to progress in the title. Apart from that, this station serves as an important outpost that will connect you to several other crucial locations on the map.

Completing the Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation can be tricky as you have to explore multiple areas to get clues and uncover the actual location of the treasure. In the process, you will come across several enemies and puzzles.

To that end, this article explains how you can complete the Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation in Skull and Bones without facing much trouble.

Steps to complete the Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation in Skull and Bones

To complete the Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation in Skull and Bones, you have to explore the map and find the Great Ukuta. Then, head to the Bandari Settlement and capture it to receive the Diary that will provide you with a vital clue for finding the buried treasure at the Pillar Tomb Outpost.

Here is how to complete the Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation in Skull and Bones:

Firstly, use the fast travel system to go to the Sainte-Anne Pirate Den and sail southwest to reach the Great Ukuta.

Once you reach the location, move straight from the place where you’ve docked your ship. Look for a leaflet with an arrow mark lying on the ground. This leaflet will reveal you the next clue to finding the treasure.

Then, follow the clues in the leaflet to reach the Bandari Settlement. You might have to face against certain enemies, which you must plunder. Upon plundering the settlement, you will receive the Diary, revealing the next clue.

Follow the instructions given in the Diary. Head towards the objective marker on the map. You will notice a magnifying glass icon on the map when you are close to the location, and you must sail near the surrounding area to come across two or three shipwrecked boats.

Search the boats to find the final clue that will ask you to go to the Pillar Tomb Outpost. Head towards the location.

Once you reach the outpost, use the references provided during the mission to locate the treasure.

Then, follow the instructions given in the final clue and dig up the buried treasure or the Crown of Ukuta.

That concludes our guide on how to complete the Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation in Skull and Bones. You can also check out our other guides related to the game:

