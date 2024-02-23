Where to find the Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones

Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones is a vital location that you must explore to collect late-game resources. In this massively multiplayer online game, there are many places you explore to get different items to build ships, weapons, furniture, tools, and food. Kaa Mangrove is an outpost that holds significant blueprints to make legendary ship weapons and other commodities like Frankincense, Gin, Ivory, and Painting that you can sell for high prices in the market.

To find the Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones, you have to explore the southern section of the Coast of Africa. You might come across enemies while sailing, so it is important to travel in a well-equipped ship with armor, lethal weapons, and stamina-enhancing items.

This article explains how you can find the Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones.

How to find the Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones

Kaa Mangrove location in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

You have to explore the southern part of the Coast of Africa extensively to find this location. Kaa Mangrove holds blueprints of certain weapons that will benefit you against tough oppositions and heavy merchant convoys. Apart from this, the ongoing Cutthroat Cargo event in Skull and Bones requires you to go up against a merchant convoy, and adding the weapons found in this region to your arsenal will bring you success.

Here is how you find Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones:

At first, sail towards the south of the Coast of Africa. You might come across other enemies in this region, so keep enough ammunition and cooked food to fight against them.

Once you get past the enemies, locate La Corde Weaver. Sail from Sainte-Anne and take the river path through the Red Isle. Follow the river path until you reach the Tanjona Settlement. Then, go towards the west and cross the Reef Sea. You will notice La Corde Weaver.

Explore more to locate the Compagnie Royale settlement La Colonie. Kaa Mangrove is situated between La Corde Weaver and the Compagnie Royale settlement.

Then, head east and look for an Island. Once you notice it, head towards it. The Island is called the Kaa Mangrove.

Kaa Mangrove treasure location in Skull and Bones

Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you reach Kaa Mangrove, look for the Corrupt Compagnie Officer (non-playable character) near the beach. Interact with him to open the shop menu where you can buy blueprints of legendary weapons and other resourceful commodities.

You can buy the Barge (Firebrand) ship exclusively from the Officer. The Barge is one of the best ships for Damage Per Second (DPS) players due to the agile weapons like Blaster Sloop built into it. To know more about the powerful weapons in the title, you can look at our Skull and Bones ship weapons tier list.

Here are the commodities you can buy from the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Kaa Mangrove:

Name Blueprint Type Cost in Silver Torpedo Crate Ammunition Crate 220 La Forteresse I Ship Armor 840 Restoration Kit Mending Kit 1,230 Torpedo Grinder Furniture 1,290 Barge Ship 4,950 Kallinikos Flame II Ship Weapon 6,100

That concludes our guide on where to find the Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones.

