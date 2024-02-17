Developed by Ubisoft, Skull and Bones launched on February 13, 2024. The massively multiplayer online (MMO) game has various types of heavy machinery that can be used to wipe out your opponents. However, to ensure success in the title, you must know the damage-dealing capabilities of all weaponry in the title. This is where this tier list comes into the picture.

The options in this Skull and Bones ship weapons tier list - All Deck, Top Deck, Bow, and Auxiliary - are divided into the usual S, A, and B tiers. This article should help you identify the power rankings for each type.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Skull and Bones tier list: Ship weapons

This Skull and Bones ship weapons tier list might be beneficial for you to complete the quests and events in the game. The ongoing Cutthroat Cargo event in Skull and Bones requires massive firepower to win prizes, and knowing which overpowered weapons to use can help you strengthen your position.

All Deck weapons

Tearing Culverin is an A-tier All-Deck weapon (Image via Ubisoft)

Weapons under this category are used for short-range combat. They offer crowd damage at close range, which you might consider using while cornering the enemy ship. All Deck weapons can also be used in mid-range combat, but the damage-dealing might be ineffective. They are available on all sides of your ship (broadside, bow, stern, and auxiliary).

Here is what the tier list for All Deck weapons looks like:

S-tier: Demi Cannon, Vogel Greif, Zamzama

Demi Cannon, Vogel Greif, Zamzama A-tier: Flooding Demi Cannon, Carronade, Basilisk, Tearing Culverin

Flooding Demi Cannon, Carronade, Basilisk, Tearing Culverin B-tier: Culverin

Top Deck weapons

Bombard is an A-tier Top Deck weapon (Image via Ubisoft)

Top Deck weapons are used for long-range combat. You can use them to deal lethal damage to enemy ships from a distance and prevent them from escaping. Your opponents might try to cut back from behind your ship, but these weapons can stall their attacks to help you regroup and move your ship to a defensive position.

Here’s how the Top Deck weapons tier list looks like:

S-tier: Long Gun, Scurlock’s Chasers, Scurlock’s Long Nines, Dardanelles Gun, Rahma’s Ambition, Rahma’s Legacy

Long Gun, Scurlock’s Chasers, Scurlock’s Long Nines, Dardanelles Gun, Rahma’s Ambition, Rahma’s Legacy A-tier: Fire Long Gun, Torpedo, Shalei, Mons Meg, Bombard

Fire Long Gun, Torpedo, Shalei, Mons Meg, Bombard B-tier: Repair Long Gun, Fire Bombard, Repair Bombard

Bow weapons

Ballista is an A-tier Bow weapon (Image via Ubisoft)

Bow weapons are available at the front of your ship. They can be used for both short- and long-range combat.

Here's the tier list for these weapons in Skull and Bones:

S-tier: Sea Fire, Kallinikos Flame, Blue Specter, Twin-winch Ballista

Sea Fire, Kallinikos Flame, Blue Specter, Twin-winch Ballista A-tier: Ballista, Great Springald

Auxiliary weapons

Mortar is a S-tier Auxiliary weapon (Image via Ubisoft)

Auxiliary weapons are the backup options in your ship. They are often treated as the last resort during combat. Due to their long reload time, players barely use them as primary weapons. However, you can use them to support struggling allies and push enemies behind.

Here is the tier list for Auxiliary weapons:

S-tier: Mortar, Leopold, Rocket

Mortar, Leopold, Rocket A-tier: Termites

Termites B-tier: Repair Mortar

Choosing S-tier weapons for every section of your ship might not be wise in the late game. Therefore, you must select a weapon combination that covers all bases, including crowd control, short-range, long-range, mid-range, and defense.

Additionally, keep in mind that certain weapons might not be available on your ship. Thus, obtaining a powerful ship is crucial. Feel free to check out our Skull and Bones ships tier list.

