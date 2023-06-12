Can you stack Aspects in Diablo 4?

Having the right aspect for your build is key in making the most of your character’s class and tackling some of the hardest end-game content in Diablo 4. There are a lot of Unique and Legendary Aspects that you will be able to get your hands on as you explore the open world of Sanctuary, and each of these fits a particular playstyle.

This is one of the reasons why there are many in the community who are curious about some of the things that they will be able to do with the Aspects in the game. One of the most popular questions players have is regarding the ability to stack the same Aspect effects on top of each other to multiply their effect.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to stack Aspects in Diablo 4. The same Unique passives will not multiply, and you will be required to slot them on the right equipment to make the most of them.

Aspects do not stack in Diablo 4

As mentioned, Aspects will not stack in Diablo 4, even if you are slotting in the same Unique passive on multiple gears. Hence, if you are imprinting more than one aspect of a certain type in your build, then you will only receive the bonuses of one of them. The other Aspect will then get highlighted in gray.

Hence, to make the most of your Aspects, you need to imprint them on the right gear. For example, the Druid’s Crashstone Aspect deals +40% critical strike damage when used on crowd-controlled enemies. However, the damage dealt will be +50% if you are imprinting that Aspect on an Amulet and not on your weapons and armor. Therefore, it's quite important to slot Aspects into gears where you will be able to make the most of them.

Since Aspects do not stack in Diablo 4, if you decide to imprint two Crashstone Apects in your build, you will not get a +80% bonus. It will remain at 40% or 50%, and you will have wasted one Aspect slot on your late-game build.

Apart from gaining Aspects from gear, the most reliable way of gaining them will be from the several dungeons located around the map. The more you explore and complete these, the more Unique and Legendary Aspects you will unlock as you make your way to World Tier 3 and 4.

