  Celaray Lux in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Celaray Lux in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Jul 04, 2025 13:54 GMT
Celaray Lux captured (Image via Pocketpair)
Celaray Lux captured in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Palworld Tides of Terraria update added new variants of existing Pals, including the Celaray Lux. While not the best at anything, this Pal can perform multiple tasks around your base, including watering plants, generating electricity, and transporting materials.

The description for this Pal reads, “Its flashy patterns help it attract a partner. But after a long history of electrocution incidents involving Celaray Lux, yellow-and-black stripes are now seen across the island as a sign of danger.”

Unlike the regular Celaray, which can be found floating almost everywhere, Celaray Lux requires you to go fishing. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pal and its loot drops.

Celaray Lux location and drops in Palworld

Celaray Lux fishing spots (Image via Pocketpair)
Celaray Lux fishing spots (Image via Pocketpair)

Celaray Lux can be found in the Northeast direction towards the shoreline of Frostbound Mountain and the Foot of Astral Mountain. If you’ve already explored the region, take the Sand Dune Entrance or the Cold Shore fast travel points and look for fishing spots.

However, if you don’t like moving too much, one of the new islands, Oasis Isle (885, 195), is the best spot to catch Celaray Lux. Multiple high-quality fishing spots, which are just seconds apart, surround the entire island.

Also Read: Palworld - All tiers of Bait and how to get them

When equipped as a party member, Celaray Lux will grant faster gliding speed. As for the drops, you only get Pal Fluids, so it’s better to collect Salvage in the sea for loot.

Celaray Lux breeding combinations in Palworld

Celaray Lux with a Foxparks (Image via Pocketpair)
Celaray Lux with a Foxparks (Image via Pocketpair)

If you need some powerful Pals but don’t feel like farming, Celaray Lux is the way to go. All you need is a Breeding Farm, lots of cakes, and a partner of the opposite gender. There are many combinations, but a few provide some powerful results.

Here are a few breeding combinations for Celaray Lux in Palworld:

  • Grizzbolt and Celaray Lux: Peking
  • Anubis and Celaray Lux: Katress
  • Foxparks and Celaray Lux: Lunaris
  • Elphidran and Celaray Lux: Univolt
  • Mammorest and Celaray Lux: Anubis
  • Penking Lux and Celaray Lux: Vanwyrm

Lunaris is great for increasing your weight limit, which is ideal for farming ores. Univolt can keep you base powered, while Anubis is one of the best defensive Pals you can keep in your base.

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

