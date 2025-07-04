Celaray Lux in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Palworld Tides of Terraria update added new variants of existing Pals, including the Celaray Lux. While not the best at anything, this Pal can perform multiple tasks around your base, including watering plants, generating electricity, and transporting materials.

The description for this Pal reads, “Its flashy patterns help it attract a partner. But after a long history of electrocution incidents involving Celaray Lux, yellow-and-black stripes are now seen across the island as a sign of danger.”

Unlike the regular Celaray, which can be found floating almost everywhere, Celaray Lux requires you to go fishing. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pal and its loot drops.

Celaray Lux location and drops in Palworld

Celaray Lux fishing spots (Image via Pocketpair)

Celaray Lux can be found in the Northeast direction towards the shoreline of Frostbound Mountain and the Foot of Astral Mountain. If you’ve already explored the region, take the Sand Dune Entrance or the Cold Shore fast travel points and look for fishing spots.

However, if you don’t like moving too much, one of the new islands, Oasis Isle (885, 195), is the best spot to catch Celaray Lux. Multiple high-quality fishing spots, which are just seconds apart, surround the entire island.

When equipped as a party member, Celaray Lux will grant faster gliding speed. As for the drops, you only get Pal Fluids, so it’s better to collect Salvage in the sea for loot.

Celaray Lux breeding combinations in Palworld

Celaray Lux with a Foxparks (Image via Pocketpair)

If you need some powerful Pals but don’t feel like farming, Celaray Lux is the way to go. All you need is a Breeding Farm, lots of cakes, and a partner of the opposite gender. There are many combinations, but a few provide some powerful results.

Here are a few breeding combinations for Celaray Lux in Palworld:

Grizzbolt and Celaray Lux: Peking

Anubis and Celaray Lux: Katress

Foxparks and Celaray Lux: Lunaris

Elphidran and Celaray Lux: Univolt

Mammorest and Celaray Lux: Anubis

Penking Lux and Celaray Lux: Vanwyrm

Lunaris is great for increasing your weight limit, which is ideal for farming ores. Univolt can keep you base powered, while Anubis is one of the best defensive Pals you can keep in your base.

