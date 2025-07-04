Palworld: All tiers of Bait and how to get them

There are a lot of Pals in Palworld, but some of them are confined to the water, not because they're shy, but because they like their solitary life and don't particularly want to be used as a mining worker or a combat droid. To get to these Pals, you'll need to undertake the task of fishing, which is where Bait comes into play.
Sure, you could toss your line into the water and hope something bites, but it won't be very alluring. You'll need Bait to attract Pals, which is easy enough to get.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about Bait in Palworld.
How to craft all types of Bait in Palworld
As mentioned, to fish in Palword, you'll need a fishing Rod and Bait. There are four types of Baits you can use to catch Pals: Simple Bait, High Quality Bait, Deluxe Bait, and Alluring Bait.
Each Bait tier improves the odds of you catching something every time you cast your line.
Simple Bait
This is automatically unlocked when you purchase the beginner fishing set. Since this type of Bait is basic, don't expect it to allure Pals to your fishing hook. Nevertheless, here's what you need to craft it:
- Pal Fluids (x2)
- Berries (x4)
- Flour (x2)
High Quality Bait
Available at technology level 22, High Quality Bait can be unlocked for 1 point. It works well to lure Pals and will improve the odds of catching Pals.
Here's what you need to craft it:
- Pal Fluids (x3)
- Tomatoes (x4)
- Flour (x3)
Deluxe Bait
Available at technology level 38, Deluxe Bait can be unlocked for 2 points. It lures in Pals and also makes the fishing minigame easier.
Here's what you need to craft it:
- High Quality Pal Oil (x4)
- Onion (x3)
- Carrot (x3)
- Flour (x4)
Alluring Bait
Available at technology level 52, Alluring Bait can be unlocked for 2 points. This Bait has several benefits; it lures in Pals, improves the fishing minigame, and also increases the number of salvage items obtained.
Here's what you need to craft it:
- High Quality Pal Oil (x10)
- Cavern Mushroom (x1)
- Carrots (x3)
- Flour (x5)
Once you've unlocked a Bait type, you can craft it at the High Quality Workbench. It's good to keep in mind that you'll be using a lot of Bait over time, so it's best to stockpile one tier until you gain access to the next. A lot of farming will be required, but it will be worth your time.
