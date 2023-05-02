Children's Week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - dates, starting locations, achievements, and more

Children's Week is a yearly tradition in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It’s a great time for players to collect a few more pets and also has players taking poor orphans out for a fun time. From eating delicious sweets to showing these young children the excitement of the battlefield, this event is only available for the first week of May every year. Some players have skipped out on completing this event, but now's the time if you’re interested in more pets and achievements.

Any player who is at least level 10 with access to one of the specific capital cities can participate in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Children's Week. The event has already begun, so now is a terrific time to take an orphan across Azeroth and show them the sights.

How to take part in Children's Week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Unfortunately, for players this year, Children's Week has extended server maintenance taking place since patch 10.1 drops today (May 2). If you are at least level 10, just head to one of the areas listed below.

You can begin the event at those spots where you receive a whistle to summon the orphan. Occasionally they might despawn, so keep the whistle around to bring them back if needed for these achievements.

Available orphans

Human: Orphan Matron Nightingale (Stormwind)

Orphan Matron Nightingale (Stormwind) Orc: Orphan Matron Battlewail (Orgrimmar)

Orphan Matron Battlewail (Orgrimmar) Kul Tiran Human: Orphan Matron Westerson (Boralus)

Orphan Matron Westerson (Boralus) Zandalari Troll: Padae (Zuldazar)

Padae (Zuldazar) Draenei and Blood Elf: Orphan Matron Mercy in Shattrath

Orphan Matron Mercy in Shattrath Wolvar and Oracle: Orphan Matron Aria in Dalaran

Children's Week lasts from May 1 through May 8, 2023, and all players, regardless of faction, can participate. Even better, all the orphans (except Wolvar and Oracle) now have a little mount to ride, so they stay close by no matter what you’re doing.

Another one of the great parts of Children's Week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is unlocking pets. There are a few Battle Pets you can unlock by going through the quests attached to this event.

Once you complete these, you can choose from a few pets, depending on which orphan you recruited. If you have all these, you’ll receive a Pet Care Package, which has a wealth of useful items for Pet Battles.

Available pets

Orgrimmar/Stormwind: Whiskers the Rat, Speedy, Scooter the Snail, Mr. Wiggles

Whiskers the Rat, Speedy, Scooter the Snail, Mr. Wiggles Boralus/Zuldazar: Mr. Crabs, Beakbert, Froglet, and Scaley

Mr. Crabs, Beakbert, Froglet, and Scaley Shattrath: Egbert, Peanut, Willy, Legs

Egbert, Peanut, Willy, Legs Dalaran (Northrend): Curious Oracle Hatchling, Curious Wolvar Pup

While you’re participating in Children's Week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, there is a World Event achievement, For the Children. This requires you to take the orphan across several facets of the game. Whether PVPing or simply using your Hearthstone, this achievement takes a small child around the dangerous but beautiful world of Azeroth.

This all culminates in helping you towards the What A Long, Strange Trip It’s Been achievement in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. If you complete all the holiday events, you’ll receive that achievement and mount.

If you want this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight achievement, you must complete several Meta-Achievements first. The developers have already said there will be some changes to how holiday events work.

Meta-Achievements

Home Alone: Use your Hearthstone while your orphan is with you.

Use your Hearthstone while your orphan is with you. Daily Chores: Complete five daily quests with your orphan out.

Complete five daily quests with your orphan out. Bad Example: Eat the sweets listed below while your orphan is watching.

Eat the sweets listed below while your orphan is watching. Tigule’s Strawberry Ice Cream, Tasty Cupcake, Red Velvet Cupcake, Delicious Chocolate Cake, Lovely Cake Slice, Dalaran Brownie, Dalaran Doughnut

Aw, Isn’t It Cute?: Obtain one of the Children’s Week reward pets through questing.

Obtain one of the Children’s Week reward pets through questing. Hail to the King, Baby: Defeat King Ymiron in Utgarde Pinnacle with your orphan out.

Defeat King Ymiron in Utgarde Pinnacle with your orphan out. Veteran Nanny: Acquire Egbert’s Egg, Sleepy Willy, and Elekk Training Collar on one character. (These unlock the Egbert, Willy, and Peanut pets).

A hotfix was rolled out in March that removed "School of Hard Knocks" as a required meta-achievement. This means that frustrating PVP achievement is no longer necessary to complete this event.

You can also start this in World of Warcraft Classic if you’d like. Children's Week orphanages are open for the Human, Orc, Draenei, and Blood Elf locations - Stormwind, Orgrimmar, and Shattrath as listed above.

This is one of the many regular holiday events in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and if you have missed out on it, here’s your limited time to take part.

