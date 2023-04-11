World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to easily get the Hard Boiled achievement during Noblegarden

Players still have about a week to get all the Noblegarden achievements for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, including the Hard Boiled achievement. This has players turning into a bunny and, somehow or the other, getting all the way to the Holakka Hot Springs area in Un’goro Crater. The goal is to lay an egg - which is the simple part.

The hard part is figuring out the simplest way to possibly do this. Thankfully, it’s not as hard as some players might think. There are challenges, and so here’s what you need to know about getting the Hard Boiled achievement during Noblegarden. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players will need this if they want to get the “What a long, strange trip it’s been” meta-achievement.

How to easily get the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight achievement Hard Boiled

As one achievement in the Noblegarden holiday event in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Hard Boiled requires you to become a bunny and travel to Un’goro Crater’s Holakka Hot Springs. The easiest part is becoming a bunny. It’s recommended that you do this at one of two particular spots.

Alliance members should go to Goldshire, and for the Horde, head to Razor Hill. If you already have the Egg Basket, just equip it, and farm eggs until you transform into a bunny. This won’t take long.

If not, a quest giver in the area will give it for completing a quest as part of Noblegarden. It will be right outside the inn in these areas.

Now that you’re a bunny, you just need to hop to Un’goro Crater. If you’re worried about the timer on the bunny transmog (60 minutes), don’t worry. Run back to the capital city and head to the Uldum Portal in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The next step in Hard Boiled is to autorun east to Tanaris, and then northwest to Un’goro Crater.

Here’s where getting this achievement can get difficult. If you want Hard Boiled, your bunny cannot take damage. Safely run to the Holakka Hot Springs (The western part of the zone). The best place to go is the coordinates 36.71, 55.88, but you really just have to sit tight in a spot in the Hot Springs.

After a few moments of sitting by the water, the achievement will be triggered, and your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight character, in Bunny Form, will lay an egg. Another great way to do this is if you have a friend with the Blossoming Branch, you can both fly down to the appropriate zone and have your friend zap you with the wand.

Now you wait and spend significantly less time doing it. That’s all there is to get one of the more complicated achievements in the Noblegarden holiday event for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

