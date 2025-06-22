Chrono Odyssey: How to find and defeat the Abyssal Fiend

After you confront the first Chrono gate boss in Chrono Odyssey, a good number of sidequests open up throughout the whole world. If you're looking for a miniboss to fight and farm in its own nook, the Abyssal Fiend is the best option early on. This is a quest that you can pick up from the quartermaster at Coastal Outpost.

If you're wondering how to complete the quest, this Chrono Odyssey guide is for you.

Note that this guide was written at the time of the Chrono Odyssey playtest in June 2025, so things may change in the full release.

Where is the Abyssal Fiend in Chrono Odyssey?

The location of the mark (Image via Kakao Games)

Abyssal Fiend functions exactly as a bounty in Chrono Odyssey, except it never pops up on the Dawn Slope bounty board. Once you acquire this quest, take the same path left of the Coastal Outpost that leads to the Dawn Slope hub area. Except, instead of following the path all the way, take a left turn to the ruins (it's labelled Dawnslope Ruins on the map).

Follow the objective pointer, and you'll eventually reach a gate to the right blocked by broken pillars. You can actually climb these pillars to enter through the crevice. After this, you'll have to go prone to slip under the iron grills.

Gwalla (Image via Kakao Games)

Inside, it's the arena for Gwalla the Abyssal Fiend. This is a beaver-like creature that has an easy-to-dodge bite attack at the melee, but also two moves you need to look out for:

It can burrow into the ground. At this point, make sure to stay alert, because it will track you and pop back up at your position. If you have a guard or damage mitigation ability, now is the time to make expedient use of it. Abyssal Fiend also tends to do this move twice in a row.

It will roll towards you like a pangolin. It's possible to sidestep it, as the animation has a very obvious wind-up.

If you don't find the Abyssal Fiend in the room, it means someone else has recently slain it. Just wait up to 30 seconds for it to respawn.

Also Read: How to get a horse in Chrono Odyssey

The reason why the Abyssal Fiend is worthwhile is not due to the quest rewards, but for the gear it can drop. It can drop any gear piece from the Order Warden heavy armor set, with Equipment score of up to 10 - which is pretty good for the early-game. Other than that, it can also drop some cooked dishes, and Ember Hearts, a legendary crafting material.

Other than this, there's also an Ancient Mimic in the same room. This also respawns like the Abyssal Fiend, so you can farm it for Ancient Mimic Coins. However, it's best not to aggro both at the same time.

